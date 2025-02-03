5 bold predictions that could define the Rangers’ 2025 season ft. Corey Seager winning MVP

The Texas Rangers enjoyed a stunning fall from grace in 2024. Fresh off a surprising run to the World Series title, the Rangers failed to capitalize on a weak AL West and missed the playoffs entirely. Here are five bold predictions on whether or not they'll bounce back this season.

Bold predictions for the 2025 Rangers

5) The Rangers will have a top-five bullpen

The Rangers will have a top-five bullpen

The Rangers' strength in 2023 was their bullpen, which they rode to a championship. In 2024, it wasn't as strong, but it was still good. They've now lost Kirby Yates and are probably also losing David Robertson, their two best relievers by fWAR.

Despite that, they will have good relievers in the form of Josh Sborz, Hoby Milner, Jesse Chavez and others. This is still a decent bullpen and they could put it together to post a top-five bullpen ERA in baseball.

4) Jake Burger will hit 40 home runs

Jake Burger will hit 40 home runs

Jake Burger was one of the better power hitters on the Miami Marlins, but he's on a much more loaded offense in Texas for 2025. He hit 29 home runs with the Marlins last year, but he will surpass 40 this season.

There is virtually no difference between playing in Texas and Miami, as both have park factors of 101, among the more offense-friendly. But with more offensive threats around him, Burger should see way more pitches to hit.

3) Jacob deGrom will win Cy Young

Jacob deGrom will win Cy Young

Jacob deGrom finally got back on the mound last season and it looked like he hadn't missed a beat. He recorded 0.4 bWAR in just 10.2 innings pitched. Over a normal 150-inning season, that's more than 4.0 bWAR.

deGrom will have to contend with Garrett Crochet, Cole Ragans, Gerrit Cole, Tarik Skubal, Max Fried, Logan Gilbert and Framber Valdez, but he still has the ability to do so.

2) Corey Seager will win MVP

Corey Seager will win MVP

Last season, Corey Seager was still very good, though not at his best. The last time he was fully healthy and didn't miss significant time, he finished as the MVP runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in 2023.

Assuming he can recapture that form, and nothing about 2024 says he's in a career spiral now, he should be an MVP candidate. He'll have to outdo Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge, Gunnar Henderson, Jose Ramirez and others, but he has the talent to do it.

1) The Rangers will go back to the World Series

The Rangers will go back to the World Series

It's hard to predict any team as currently constructed to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but getting there is much easier. The AL is wide open and so is the AL West. The Rangers should be much better this year.

The last time they were fully healthy and didn't have a shocking down year, they won it all. There's no reason to think that the same roster with a few added pieces can't go back and challenge for another title.

