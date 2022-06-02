5 bold predictions for June ft. Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, and more

From unexpected breakout players and teams who are red hot, such as the Toronto Blue Jays, to stars having an ice-cold start and teams who cannot find that spark, the MLB season has been very eventful. We are currently two months into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, and we have already seen a whole lot.

With that being said, however, there are still a lot of games to be played, and there is a lot of room for teams to rise and fall this season. The month of June can be a very decisive month for a team's success. Here are bold predictions for five MLB teams come this June.

Five bold predictions for the month of June

#5 St. Louis Cardinals stay hot

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals currently have a record of 28-21 and are fighting for the first-place spot in the National League Central. Recently, the club has been red hot, going 7-3 in their last ten games, and have been catching up to the Milwaukee Brewers. With the veteran leadership of Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and Albert Pujols, and if stars like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado continue to shine, there is a very good chance that they can take over the NL Central.

#4 Toronto Blue Jays chase the Yankees for the AL East

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays

Although the New York Yankees currently hold the best record in baseball, they are still not safe in their own divison. The Toronto Blue Jays are 8-2 in their past ten games and are on a six-game win streak to conclude the month of May. Their lineup has been on fire, and the pitching has looked sharp.

"Going for our 7th straight win on @TeoscarH Bobblehead Night!" - @Toronto Blue Jays

If they keep it up, they could be within 2-3 games of the AL East come the end of June.

#3 Philadelphia Phillies skid out of playoff hopes

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

For a team who has spent so much money these past few off-seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have been disappointing, to say the least. New pickups Kyle Shwarber and Nick Castellanos have been ice cold at the plate, and there is no chemistry on the field at all. Many are placing the blame on manager Joe Girardi, who has been changing the lineup every game.

"You've got to be joking..." - @Brodes Media

It is very likely that the Phillies will continue to skid, ultimately crushing their playoff hopes for this season.

#2 Texas Rangers become competitve in the AL West

Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

The Texas Rangers spent big money this past off-season by signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien and had a very disappointing April to start the year. However, they are recovering and just won back-to-back games against a solid Tampa Bay Rays team. If their pitching can keep it together, the Rangers could become competitive in the AL West.

#1 San Diego skids to third place in the NL West

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

Perhaps in the toughest division in baseball, the San Diego Padres have continued to remain competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West. However, with injuries plaguing the team, it is likely that the Padres could skid behind the Giants, placing them third in the division.

