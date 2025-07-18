As the 2025 MLB All-Star break concludes, the race down the stretch becomes more intense as teams jockey for position in hopes of making the postseason. While some powerhouse squads like the Dodgers, Cubs, and Tigers are almost guaranteed first-class tickets to the playoffs, others continue to battle in the standings.In addition to the projected battle for postseason spots, several highlights in terms of player movement and record-breaking feats are expected in the second half of this year's campaign. With those in mind, here are five predictions for the back end of the 2025 MLB season.5 bold predictions for second-half of MLB season1) Boston Red Sox claim AL East pennantHeading into the All-Star break, the Red Sox are the hottest team in MLB with a mind-boggling 10-game win streak. After toiling around in the bottom half of the AL East standings for a majority of the year, the Alex Bregman-led squad has seemingly unlocked its full-potential and are now tied with the Yankees with 53 wins.With the return of star outfielder Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox are poised to claim the AL East pennant with the form that they're currently in.2) Cal Raleigh breaks AL home run recordWhat used to be a rare feat every few decades is now becoming a frequent occurrence as Mariners star Cal Raleigh is projected to break the American League single-season home run record.Raleigh already broke the record for the most home runs in the first half of the season with 38. With 66 games remaining, he needs just 24 more homers to break Aaron Judge's record set in 2022. Although it's easier said than done, the hitting prowess of the Big Dumper can certainly lift him over the line.3) Yankees win Eugenio Suarez trade warPerhaps the biggest name involved in MLB trade rumors this year is Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez. He's currently in the best form of his career having posted an .889 OPS with 31 home runs for the first half of the campaign.With his proficiency at the plate, teams contending for postseason spots will be blessed to have him in the lineup. Once such squad who's in dire need of a reliable hot corner star are the Yankees.With Jazz Chisholm Jr. faring better in his usual second baseman role, Suarez is expected to quash the inconsistencies in the lower half of the batting order and provide the squad with a superb everyday third baseman.4) Brewers edge out Cubs for NL Central crownAlthough the main focus in the NL Central has been centered around the high-octane offense of the Cubs, many fail to realize that the Brewers are just a game behind for the top spot in the division.With a consistent mix of prolific pitchers and hitters who have largely flown under the radar, the Brewers are primed to pull off a surprising divisional pennant victory over one of the MLB's most powerful squads.5) Paul Skenes becomes first starter with a losing record to win Cy YoungIt is borderline criminal that one of the best pitchers of the next generation owns a losing record despite leading the MLB in ERA. Sitting at 4-8 at the time of writing, Paul Skenes is projected to join Eric Gagne as the only hurlers with a below .500 win percentage as Cy Young winners. Gagne's case, however, is acceptable as he's utilized as the closer. With how abhorrent the Pirates' offense has been all year, Skenes could be the first starter in history to win the Cy Young with a losing record.