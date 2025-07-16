Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne soak up the sun in The Hamptons for some much-needed rest and relaxation after All-Star festivities in Atlanta

Enjoying a superb first half of the season, boasting a 2.01 ERA and 131 total strikeouts, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was deservedly awarded his second consecutive All-Star selection this year.

Over the past few days, the 23-year-old and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, were in Atlanta, enjoying the various festivities that come with the mid-season classic.

With the big game now done and dusted, it appears the couple are enjoying some much-needed rest in The Hamptons. Images from the pair's travels appeared on Olivia Dunne's Instagram story on Wednesday.

"some R&R" Olivia Dunne captioned one of her Instagram stories

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Located on the south fork of Eastern Long Island in New York, the Hamptons are seen as the go-to venue for a luxurious getaway, with plenty of picturesque beaches, along with high-end restaurants and shopping areas.

Montauk, the location that Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne apparently visited, is situated at the end of the fork and is considered the easternmost point of New York State. Major attractions include the Montauk Point Lighthouse, Montauk State Park, and the Ditch Plains beach.

Olivia Dunne shouts out Paul Skenes' performance in All-Star game

With Paul Skenes scheduled to start the 2025 All-Star game for the NL on Tuesday, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was in the crowd at Truist Park cheering him on.

Heading out to pitch the opening inning of the fixture, Skenes gave Dunne and the rest of his fans plenty to cheer about, pitching a near-perfect inning. Paul Skenes struck out the first two batters he faced - Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene, before getting Aaron Judge to ground out.

Soon after, Olivia Dunne celebrated Skenes' stellar showing via her Instagram stories.

"welcome to the Paul-star game ⭐" Olivia Dunne captioned one of her stories

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Apart from Skenes' performances, this year's All-Star game as a whole, well and truly lived up to the billing. Taking a six-run lead, the NL looked to have it in the bag before a late fightback from the AL forced the first-ever home run swing-off to break the tie.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber ended up coming up clutch for the NL, which won the mini home run derby 4-3 after Schwarber went yard with all three swings, taking home the All-Star MVP award as a result.

