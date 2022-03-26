5 Boston Red Sox Opening Day Wins

Opening Day is always memorable for Boston Red Sox players and fans. From hearing the cheers coming from the stands to smelling buttery popcorn in the air, Opening Day is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. The historic MLB team has had an incredible history of Opening Day matches. Below are a few of the team's top winning performances on Opening Day.

#1 - May 08,1901

The Boston Red Sox, formally known as the Boston Americans, played their first Opening Day game on May 08, 1901 against the Philadelphia Athletics. Cy Young started the game with the Boston Americans, helping lead them to a win over their foes 12-4. Later that season, the Boston Americans went on to have a winning record of 79-52-2 for the year.

#2 - April 21,1909

In 1909, the historic MLB team played their Opening Day game on April 21st against the Philadelphia Athletics.Their starting pitcher, Charlie Chech, played an amazing game, allowing five hits and two runs. Although it was a short game, lasting only 1 hour and 42 minutes, it became a fruitful season for the team, gaining them a winning record of 88-63-1.

#3 - April 17, 1956

On Opening Day, April 17, 1956, the timeless MLB team faced the Baltimore Orioles. Frank Sullivan pitched all nine innings, allowing only eight hits and one run to win the game 8-1. Thanks to their All-Star players Ted Williams and Billy Goodman leading the lineup, the team finished the season with a winning record of 84-70-1.

#4 - April 6 1973

On April 6, 1973 at Fenway Park, the team put the hurt on their rivals, the New York Yankees, to kick off the season for Opening Day. The MLB team had an incredible lineup with Carl Yastrzemski and Carlton Smith, who helped Luis Tiant pave the way to this victory. With a score of 15-5, Luis Triant pitched all nine innings, allowing only five runs.

#5 - April 11, 2000

On the 100th Anniversary of Opening Day for the historic MLB team, they faced off against the Minnesota Twins on April 11th, 2000. Ramon Martinez pitched five full innings, allowing five hits and one run to start the game. The team had All-Star players like Carl Everett and Nomar Garciaparra to help lead the way to a win against the Minnesota Twins, 13-4.

