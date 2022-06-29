5 most deserving All-Star candidates from every AL West team

The MLB season is currently reaching its peak, and the All-Star game is just around the corner. We have seen so many dominant players throughout the league, so far, this season. With the votes coming in, debates have been increasing about who deserves to be in the game.

Although there are so many players who could make their case to be All-Stars this year, there are a limited number of spots. There are definitely going to be some people who get snubbed, but this is the case every year. The American League West, in particular, is filled with star talent. Many players deserve to be selected. However, there are some players who, no doubt, deserve to be at the All-Star game. Here are the five players who deserve to be there the most in the AL West.

#5 Martin Perez - Texas Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers ace Martin Perez is quietly putting up some crazy numbers for Texas this season. Although they had a disappointing start to the 2022 MLB season, the Rangers are slowly creeping back into playoff contention. Martin Perez can partly be thanked for this, as every fifth day he typically has a great performance.

"Martin Perez catching people in 4K" - @Bally Sports Southwest

So far this season, Perez is 6-2 with a 2.22 ERA, with 77 strikeouts. He is also leading all of the AL in innings pitched with 93. He has, also, thrown a complete game shutout this season. It would be extremely disappointing if Martin Perez was left off of the All-Star roster.

#4 Justin Verlander - Houston Astros

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

Justin Verlander is currently proving Father Time wrong with his performance this season. The 39-year-old is in his 17th season, and he looks as good as ever. Verlander is the leading force on a strong Houston Astros team that looks like they could run away with the AL West. Verlander, this season, is 9-3 with a 2.22 ERA, and has 84 strikeouts so far. His nine wins lead the entire American League, and he is holding opposing hitters to just a .192 batting average. Verlander is looking like he will reach his ninth All-Star game this season.

#3 Shohei Ohtani - Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

It would not be a true list if Shohei Ohtani was not included. Although his 2021 MVP season is extremely hard to replicate, Ohtani is having a great season so far this year. The two-way phenom continues to impress with his abilities on both sides of the field for the Los Angeles Angels.

shohei ohtani doing things @shodoingthings shohei ohtani hitting his 17th home run of the season shohei ohtani hitting his 17th home run of the season https://t.co/IAUuCZzbi0

"shohei ohtani hitting his 17th home run of the season" - @shohei ohtani doing things

At the plate, Ohtani is batting .260 with a .830 OPS and has 16 home runs in the year. Ohtani has been even more dominant on the mound, having a 2.90 ERA and 90 strikeouts in just 68 innings pitched. It is a sure bet that Ohtani will be in the 2022 All-Star game.

#2 Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners - Game Two

Mike Trout is one of the greatest players of this generation, so it is no suprise that he is on this list. Trout has been dominating the MLB for the past 10 seasons with Los Angeles, and this year is no exception. Trout is currently batting .286 with a ridiculous 1.038 OPS. He also has 22 home runs, which is top five in the league. These numbers will likely get Trout in the AL MVP conversation, let alone the All-Star game.

#1 Yordan Alvarez - Houston Astros

New York Mets v Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez is currently putting up some video-game-like stats, which is why he tops this list. The season Alvarez is having is truly special, and he is the leading force of a powerful Houston Astros offense.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander YORDAN ALVAREZ #23 ON THE YEAR!!



YORDAN ALVAREZ #23 ON THE YEAR!! https://t.co/uXQQaFGYm2

"YORDAN ALVAREZ #23 ON THE YEAR!!" - @Ben Verlander

Alvarez is currently hitting .312, and is leading all of baseball in slugging with a .649. He also has an OPS of 1.053 which is absolutely insane this late into the year. For the icing on the cake, he already has 23 home runs, which is second in the MLB. Although Yordan Alvarez is definitely going to be an All-Star this season, his dominance cannot go unnoticed.

For more news and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far