5 most deserving All-Star candidates from every NL West team

We are currently approaching the midway point of the MLB season. This means the All-Star break is near. All-Star game votes are coming in, and many are speculating on who deserves to be in the game.

So many players are having incredible seasons in Major League Baseball. Veterans are proving that they are above Father Time. Breakout players are bursting onto the MLB scene, trying to make a name for themselves. Stars are dominating the league, and making the game of baseball look easy.

However, there are a finite amount of spots on each team, so there are bound to be some snubs. The National League West, in particular, has a bunch of All-Star caliber talent. There are players on every team in the division that deserve a spot at the game. However, there are some players that are having too dominant of seasons not to be included. Here are the five players in the National League West that deserve to reach the All-Star game the most.

#5 Joc Pederson - San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson is truly having a great season for the San Francisco Giants so far this year. After having disappointing 2020 and 2021 seasons, Pederson looks like he is on pace for a bounceback season. He is currently the leading offensive force on a competitive Giants team.

"'Don’t make plans for the All-Star Break, Joc Pederson'" - @SFGiants

Peterson is currently batting .273, with .578 slugging percentage and a .924 OPS. He also has 17 home runs and 39 RBIs in just 63 games played. He is one of the best outfielders in the National League, and it would be a shame if he did not make the All-Star team.

#4 Joe Musgrove - San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove is having one of the most dominant seasons on the mound for the San Diego Padres. He is currently the leading force in the rotation for a competitive Padres team. They are fighting for first place in the National League West. So far this season, Musgrove is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA. Hitters are also batting just .203 against him, and he has 82 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. He has proven that he has been one of the best pitchers in the NL. He deserves to be in the game.

#3 Manny Machado - San Diego Padres

We go back to San Diego for this next pick, as third baseman Manny Machado is truly having an outstanding season on all sides of the field. Not only is he one of the smoothest infielders in all of baseball, he is doing amazing offensively as well. Machado has shown that he can be a team leader during Fernando Tatis Jr.'s absence, as he is out with an injury.

1. Manny Machado (4.3 fWAR)

2. Paul Goldschmidt (3.7)

3. Dansby Swanson (3.6)

An updated list of the top-3 fWAR leaders among all National League players1. Manny Machado (4.3 fWAR)2. Paul Goldschmidt (3.7)3. Dansby Swanson (3.6) An updated list of the top-3 fWAR leaders among all National League players 👀1. Manny Machado (4.3 fWAR)2. Paul Goldschmidt (3.7)3. Dansby Swanson (3.6)https://t.co/AvZtq5Iit9

"An updated list of the top-3 fWAR leaders among all National League players. 1. Manny Machado (4.3 fWAR)" - @Kevin Keneely

So far this season, Manny Machado is batting .328, with a .945 OPS. He also has 17 doubles and 12 home runs through 66 games. He has been an all around great hitter. He is one of the best third basemen in the NL, and it is a no brainer to include him in the All-Star game.

#2 Mookie Betts - Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts has proven year-after-year that he is one of the best five-tool players in baseball. He is one of the leaders both on and off the field. He is one of the major contributors on a Dodgers team that has the second-best record in the NL. At the plate, Betts is batting .273 with a .884 OPS. He also has 17 home runs already in just 60 games played. It would truly be a shame if we did not see Mookie Betts in the All-Star game this year.

#1 Tony Gonsolin - Los Angeles Dodgers

Although Betts is having a great year for Los Angeles, Tony Gonsolin is currently out of this world. He currently has something that no other pitcher has this season. Tony Gonsolin still has not lost a game yet this season, holding a perfect 9-0 record on the year.

1.58 The lowest ERA in the show belongs to Tony Gonsolin1.58 https://t.co/9XlrcePcBH

"The lowest ERA in the show belongs to Tony Gonsolin. 1.58" - @Blake Harris

Along with this, Gonsolin has a 1.58 ERA through 15 starts, which is unheard of this late into the season. He also has 69 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. Although he is basically a shoe-in for the All-Star game, his numbers have to be respected. He is currently the best pitcher in baseball. He will most likely win NL Cy Young at the end of the year.

