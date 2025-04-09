5 Dodgers stars who have disappointed majorly in 2025 season start ft. Miguel Rojas and Max Muncy

With great success comes great expectations, and that's what the LA Dodgers players have to contend with after clinching the World Series title last season. After a scorching 8-0 start to the season, the squad dropped four of its last five games, including two consecutive losses to the inferior Washington Nationals.
Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani have all done their part to contribute to the offense. However, several batters have hit a rough patch to start the title-defending season. Given that teams will always bring their best when facing them due to their reputation, LA's bats would need to wake up to avoid an uphill battle as the season progresses.
5 Dodger stars who have struggled to start 2025 season
1) Max Muncy
A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Dodgers utility infielder Max Muncy is batting .190/.244/.286 with an OPS of .530. Muncy has four doubles and two RBIs to his name. However, the franchise stalwart also has a repugnant 18 strikeouts to start the campaign.
2) Andy Pages
At the time of writing, outfielder Andy Pages is batting .162 with an OPS of .581 and 14 strikeouts in 37 at-bats. Not only has Pages struggled at the plate, but he's also drawn the ire of Dodgers fans due to his perceived lack of fundamentals when it comes to fielding.
3) Chris Taylor
A career .250 hitter, utility man Chris Taylor has tapered off as of late. Taylor has only appeared in five games for the Blue Crew and has a sole hit in seven at-bats. The former All-Star was a reliable hand at the bottom of the batting lineup. However, his form has yet to recover from the 2024 season, wherein he posted a negative fWAR.
4) Miguel Rojas
One of the team's clubhouse leaders, Miguel Rojas, has been a non-factor in the team's offense. Rojas owns a slash line of .125/.160/.125 with an OPS of .285. In contrast, Rojas had a remarkable year in 2024 in terms of fWAR. The shortstop posted a .283/.337/.410 slash that led to him recording a career-best 3.4 fWAR.
5) Austin Barnes
For years now, Austin Barnes has been a reliable backup to catcher Will Smith. Barnes posted a .264/.331/.307 batting line in 54 appearances last year. In stark contrast, Barnes has yet to record a hit in three games this year for an abysmal 0-for-10.