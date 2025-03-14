5 favorites for 2025 World Series title ahead of Opening Day ft. Dodgers, Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a dominant 2024 season in which they won their eighth World Series title. With the offseason they had and their returning players, they have put themselves in a good spot to defend their title.

Ad

However, that does not mean other teams cannot put the pressure on them. Multiple teams have made strong improvements to make themselves contenders for the 2025 season.

Some teams could seriously surprise people this upcoming season. Today, we go over a few of these teams and their chances to hoist the illustrious trophy at the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 World Series favorites for the 2025 MLB season

1) Los Angeles Dodgers

Ad

Trending

The Los Angeles Dodgers should come as no surprise here. They have had a great offseason, signing the likes of Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Snell, and more.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to FanDuel, the Blue Crew are considered +240 favorites to go back-to-back. Many in the industry believe this team has the talent to break the Seattle Mariners' 116 single-season win record in 2001.

2) Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox could be a team that surprises plenty this season. They have made some upgrades over the offseason, both on the mound and in the field, with Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman.

After three years of missing the postseason, they are focused on getting back there. If everyone stays healthy, Boston could certainly make a run at the World Series.

Ad

3) Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a disappointing year in which they lost both Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the year. Now, with both expected to be back, they have another shot at taking home another World Series title. However, they may have a serious battle on their hands in the NL East.

4) New York Mets

The New York Mets are another NL East team that could make a ton of noise this year. They signed the biggest free agent on the market, Juan Soto, to a record-breaking deal.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They were also able to re-sign Pete Alonso, keeping their first-base slugger. Those two could do some serious damage and drive in Francisco Lindor a ton.

5) Philadelphia Phillies

The NL East could be the toughest division this year, as they have three teams with World Series aspirations. The Philadelphia Phillies have a great starting rotation, and with Bryce Harper as their leader, you can never count them out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback