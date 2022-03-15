5 free agency targets for the LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers were two wins away from going to their 4th World Series in five years. However, thanks to some new members of the eventual World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, their ambitions of going back-to-back in the Fall Classic were thwarted.

With the departure of All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, the LA Dodgers find themselves in need of reinforcements if they want to fight their way back to the World Series.

In this article, we look at 5 free agents that can help the LA Dodgers keep pace with the rest of the league.

5. Zack Greinke

Greinke had signed with the LA Dodgers before being traded to Arizona. Although Greinke is not the starter the Dodgers originally signed, he is one of the top remaining starters on the market and arguably the most intelligent.

In an era where the baton is being handed to the younger members of the staff, Greinke's intelligence could go a long way in helping his team get to the next level.

4. Trevor Story

Story offers a feasibly lower cost option to the other shortstop options the LA Dodgers have. He's arguably less expensive than Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, and will very likely be less expensive than whatever extension would be offered to incumbent shortstop Trea Turner.

Story may even be willing to consider a one-year deal to pursue a ring with the Dodgers. Also, bringing a career .523 slugging percentage to Chavez Ravine would be a big boost to the Dodgers offense.

3. Carlos Correa

Correa is arguably the best free agent remaining on the market. He is an ideal blend of youth, talent, and skill that would play very well in Los Angeles. Although Correa comes with the blip of cheating scandals from the Astros World Series run, he is the poster child for "winning changes everything."

Correa was the first piece to help bring the Astros from worst to first, he's battle-tested in the playoffs and has the confidence to be a leader in the Dodgers clubhouse.

2. Kris Bryant

Bryant offers the most flexibility to a Dodgers roster that otherwise seems pretty rigid. He played every position except 2nd base and catcher during the 2021 season and no matter where he plays, he crushes the ball.

He has West Coast roots, having grown up in the Las Vegas area and was part of a culture that broke the Cubs World Series curse. Additionally, he doesn't come with a Qualifying Offer, which allows the Dodgers to continue building a championship team while not compromising their farm system.

1. Freddie Freeman

The best way to ensure you don't lose to the Braves again? Sign their best player.

With the recent acquisition of Matt Olson from the A's, Freeman’s tenure appears to be over. Freeman seems to be the perfect fit for the LA Dodgers both on and off the field. He won the MVP with videogame-esque numbers in 2020 and followed it up with another stellar season in 2021, leading the Braves to a World Series championship.

He brings leadership, poise, and a career OPS of .893 to Los Angeles. Oh, and no player is more motivated to keep Atlanta from repeating as World Series Champions.

