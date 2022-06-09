5 key moments from Los Angeles Angels vs Boston Red Sox

In last night's clash between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, the team from Beantown narrowly escaped the tight affair in Anaheim. It was a nip-and-tuck game that ended with a scoreline of 1-0.

Nate Eovaldi was credited with a win for a five-inning, five-strikeout performance with only six hits given up and no earned runs. The loss was given to reliever Jimmy Herget as the theme continues for the Los Angeles Angels wherein their bullpen continues to give up wins against the team's collective will.

This was Boston's seventh straight win that boosted them to the wild card spot in the American League with a 30-27 record. The Angels, on the other hand, continue their free fall and have now lost 14 straight games. Let's take a look at some key moments from the game.

5 Key Moments from the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels game

#5 Reid Detmers got out of a jam in the second via a double play

With two men on base and Kevin Plawecki at the plate, Angels third baseman Matt Duffy tossed a soft grounder to left by Plawecki to Jack Mayfield, who was playing second base then to first baseman Jared Walsh.

The 5-4-3 double play ended the inning and preserved the deadlock.

#4 Juan Lagares tallied the first Los Angeles Angels hit

In what would be an anemic game, Juan Lagares hit a ball to left field that Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo failed to catch. In the subsequent at-bat, Jared Walsh also recorded a base hit.

#3 Tyler Wade's fielding error

With Xander Bogaerts at first base in the top of the fourth inning and Alex Verdugo at the plate, the Boston outfielder hit the ball ever so softly as it rolled to second base, Angels second baseman Jack Mayfield flipped it to shortstop Tyler Wade on a fielder's choice but Wade bobbled the ball, keeping the inning alive for the Red Sox with two people on and two outs.

#2 Matt Strahm closes the door on the Angels

The lefty reliever came in for the last two outs of the game. He had no problem whatsoever as Brandon Marsh's line drive to center was caught by Jackie Bradley Jr., and Jack Mayfield struck out swinging.

Red Sox @RedSox Come for the final out, stay for Matt Strahm’s reaction. Come for the final out, stay for Matt Strahm’s reaction. https://t.co/QTM4ZTzH8w

"Come for the final out, stay for Matt Strahm’s reaction." - @ Red Sox

This was Strahm's third save for the season.

#1 Bobby Dalbec drives in the sole run of the game

In the top of the sixth inning, Dalbec produced a deep liner to right that Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell had to chase. Alex Verdugo came all the way from first base to score the only run for the Boston Red Sox and in the game in general.

Red Sox @RedSox On the board in Anaheim On the board in Anaheim 😎 https://t.co/SpB5L5jK1s

"On the board in Anaheim 😎" - @ Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels will close out their three-game series today. Will the Red Sox sweep, or will the Angels' faithful channel Nickelback to shake things up and pay its dividends? Maybe they'll know someday, somehow.

