Ranking the 10 best defensive players in the 2022 MLB season so far

Just like in any other sport, in the MLB, defense wins games. While offensive stat lines have been highlighted more often and offensive players are given more plaudits, you cannot underestimate the value of defense.

The MLB awards Gold and Platinum Gloves for the year's best defensive players. Today, we take a look at the best defensive players in the league so far using UZR or Ultimate Zone Rating. This statistic measures the run value to defense and tries to measure how many runs a player has saved or given up through their fielding prowess.

Top 10 MLB Best Defensive Players of 2022

#10 Paul DeJong, SS, St. Louis Cardinals (UZR: 2.3)

Paul DeJong of the Cardinals

Kicking off the list is one of the record-breaking five Gold Glovers of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. Paul DeJong has been a stalwart in the Cardinals' defense for years now. He boasts a UZR of 2.3 and and RngR, or Range Runs, of 1.8 so far this season. The latter stat measures the number of runs above or below average a fielder is and how the fielder is able to field balls hit in his vicinity.

#9 Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians (UZR: 2.5)

Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez

When we mentioned that Jose Ramirez was doing everything humanly possible to help the Cleveland Guardians return to the postseason, we weren't exaggerating. The slugger, better known for his offense, is just as brilliant in defense, as he sports a UZR of 2.5. If Ramirez continues with this form in both offense and defense, he'll surely be in the running for the MLB's American League MVP conversation this year.

#8 Daulton Varsho, CF, Arizona Diamondbacks (UZR: 2.7)

Not to stray too far from Jose Ramirez's case, Daulton Varsho is also the primary source of offense for an anemic Arizona Diamondbacks offense. Listed as a center fielder but can also play as a catcher, Varsho also boasts a 1.5 RngR this season.

#7 Alex Verdugo, OF, Boston Red Sox (UZR: 2.7)

Alex Verdugo is widely known in the MLB to be a versatile field player, and this season, he's proving to be a defensive stud in an otherwise underwhelming Boston Red Sox team. He has a UZR of 2.7 and a RngR of 2.2 this year. While the Boston outfield is superb in terms of defense, the team needs to reassess their offense if they want to have a chance at the playoffs this season.

#6 Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates (UZR: 2.9)

The young third baseman, who was awarded the Fielding Bible Award in 2021 has been one of the biggest reasons for the Pirates' surprising start to the season. Ke'Bryan Hayes has a UZR of 2.9 and an RngR of 2.4 and has been a stud on the defensive side of the ball.

#5 Hunter Renfroe, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (UZR: 2.9)

The Brew Crew has set themselves apart from their National League East colleagues this season. It is all thanks to stable pitching, batting, and defense. In the center of the defense is newly acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The 30-year-old boasts a UZR of 2.9 and an RngR of 2.1.

#4 Jurickson Profar, UT, San Diego Padres (UZR: 3.0)

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar

Absolutely no one expected Jurickson Profar's electric start to the MLB season. He is sporting a UZR of 3.0 and an ARM of 2.8. The latter stat measures the number of runs an outfielder prevents and keeps the baserunners from advancing extra bases. He is one of the key reasons behind San Diego's strong start to its MLB campaign.

#3 Avisail Garcia, OF, Miami Marlins (UZR: 3.1)

Remember when we talked about the Brewers' defense earlier? Well, they gave up one of their jewels when they ceded Avisail Garcia to the Miami Marlins this season. The Venezuelan outfielder boasts a 3.1 UZR, 1.6 ARM, and 1.2 RngR this season. If that isn't enough, he's also been one of the most consistent batters in the Marlins' lineup this season.

#2 Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (UZR 3.1)

Perhaps the best defensive third baseman of the past decade, Nolan Arenado has ammassed nine Gold Glove Awards and five Platinum Glove Awards in his career.

MLB @MLB Another day, another Nolan Arenado defensive highlight. Another day, another Nolan Arenado defensive highlight. https://t.co/xu4zKawUCd

"Another day, another Nolan Arenado defensive highlight." - @ MLB

Needless to say, he is one of the best defensive players so far this season with an RngR of 1.4 and a UZR of 3.7. Look out, Nolan might just claim his tenth Gold Glove this season.

#1 Jackie Bradley Jr., OF, Boston Red Sox (UZR: 3.7)

Boston Red Sox stalwart Jackie Bradley Jr.

One of the MLB's best defensive outfielders, Jackie Bradley Jr. made his comeback to the Boston Red Sox this year after a short stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. The former Gold Glover made his triumphant return to Boston and has been a bastion in defense sporting a UZR of 3.7

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jackie Bradley Jr. is so smooth. I never want to take for granted his ability to make playing the outfield look like figure skating. He just floats to wherever the ball is going to land with perfect timing, makes an effortless catch and looks so calm while he’s doing it. Jackie Bradley Jr. is so smooth. I never want to take for granted his ability to make playing the outfield look like figure skating. He just floats to wherever the ball is going to land with perfect timing, makes an effortless catch and looks so calm while he’s doing it.

"Jackie Bradley Jr. is so smooth. I never want to take for granted his ability to make playing the outfield look like figure skating..." - @ Jared Carrabis

He was tapped by the Brewers to for defensive purposes alongside the aforementioned Renfroe and Garcia in 2021 for a World Series push but it didn't pan out. Now, he's back on his stomping grounds, proving that he's still one of the best defensive outfielders in the game.

