5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Aaron Judge's no-hit game, Atlanta vs Dodgers under 6.5 runs and more | April 1, 2025

There are 13 MLB games on the schedule today, and there's always the chance for something incredible or unprecedented to happen. Baseball is one sport that can go all kinds of ways no matter who is playing. To that end, here are some bold predictions about what might happen today.

MLB bold predictions for April 1

5) Kyle Tucker will homer for the fourth time in a row

Kyle Tucker will homer for the fourth time in a row (Imagn)

For the last three games, Kyle Tucker has blasted a home run. Last night's came as part of an 18-run outburst, and in the Athletics' new minor league ballpark that they're calling home this season, more are on the way.

Hitting homers in four consecutive games is difficult, but the Chicago Cubs star is well on his way and the circumstances are advantageous albeit with a tough matchup against Luis Severino.

4) Aaron Judge will get no hits

Aaron Judge will get no hits (Imagn)

Aaron Judge has a three-game hit streak to start the season, and he is on a two-game home run streak. Predicting that anyone will slow him down is incredibly bold, but he's facing one of the game's best today.

The Yankees host the Arizona Diamondbacks and will see Corbin Burnes, who had an ERA below 3.00 last year. Judge's tirade just might see a brief pause today. It's bold to think anyone can slow him down, but Burnes is a great pitcher.

3) Angels will beat Cardinals

The Angels will beat the Cardinals (Imagn)

The Los Angeles Angels figure to be one of baseball's worst teams again this season. Outside of Mike Trout, they're lacking in talent. They did just take two of three against the Chicago White Sox and beat the St. Louis Cardinals last night.

However, winning two in a row over a previously unbeaten squad is a tall task. Still, they're riding high after an extra-innings win on Monday.

2) Mike Trout will hit his first HR of the season

Mike Trout will hit his first HR of the season (Imagn)

Last season, Mike Trout hit 10 home runs in his first 29 games. This year, after returning from injury and moving positions, he has yet to go deep. In fact, he has yet to get going at all.

He has a .077 batting average and a .253 OPS, numbers far from what's expected from Trout. Today, he's up against Matthew Liberatore and could finally break out and blast his first home run of the 2025 campaign.

1) Braves, Dodgers don't hit seven runs

Braves, Dodgers don't hit seven runs (Imagn)

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are two star-studded rosters. Their lineups are talented, filled with players like Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, Teoscar Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Ozzie Albies.

However, Chris Sale and Dustin May (making season debut following injury) are on the mound, and it very well could be a pitcher's duel. Don't expect them to pass today's over/under of 6.5 runs combined.

