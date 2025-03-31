28 MLB teams are in action today, so there could be a lot of interesting occurrences across the slate today. There's always a chance for something historic and unprecedented, and we have some bold predictions on what might happen today, including several superstars rebounding from slow starts to finally get red hot in 2025.

MLB bold predictions for March 31

5) Shohei Ohtani hits his third home run

Shohei Ohtani hits his third home run (Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani has two home runs through five games this season. He hit one all the way back on March 19 in Tokyo, so he's not off to a scorching start necessarily. Still, the LA Dodgers star has a good chance to go deep again today as he does every day. One swing is all it takes from the slugger, even if he's facing Grant Holmes and a talented Atlanta Braves pitching staff.

4) Bobby Witt Jr. has a two-hit game

Bobby Witt Jr. has a two-hit game (Imagn)

Bobby Witt Jr. had a ton of multi-hit games en route to an MVP runner-up finish and the batting title in the AL last year. The Kansas City Royals star has three hits all season and no multi-hit games.

He's due for one, and the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching has been serving up hits at an impressive rate so far this year. They've yielded 34 hits in three games, so Witt should have a good outing.

3) Two of Francisco Lindor/Juan Soto/Pete Alonso will homer

Two of Francisco Lindor/Juan Soto/Pete Alonso will homer (Imagn)

The New York Mets have a trio of hitters who can go deep at any time: Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. Expecting them all to hit home runs is not likely, but two of them almost certainly will.

They have an advantageous matchup against the Miami Marlins and Cal Quantrill, so the ball could fly out of the park with ease tonight. If so, these three will be the ones causing it.

2) Fernando Tatis Jr. has a two-hit, steal game

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a two-hit, steal game (Imagn)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is capable of getting two hits and two steals in a game. He's already done that once this season, getting three hits and two steals in a dominant Opening Day performance. Predicting another such performance is bold since most players don't do that too often.

Tatis Jr. isn't like most players, and he could have a field day against the Cleveland Guardians today.

1) Mike Trout has a two-hit game

Mike Trout has a two-hit game (Imagn)

Picking one of the best hitters of a generation to get two hits in a game against Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals isn't inherently bold. But when was the last time Mike Trout did that against anyone? The Los Angeles Angels star, partially due to injuries, hasn't had two hits in a game since April 15, 2024. Today, he breaks that drought and has at least two hits.

