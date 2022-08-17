5 MLB players who could be playing the final season with their current club

The MLB season is six weeks away from concluding, prompting many to talk about the upcoming free agency. This year's potential free agent class is loaded with superstars both in terms of position players and pitchers.

Here's a look at five MLB players that could be playing their final season with their current team.

#5. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs Catcher

Willson Contreras blasts a home run during a Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies game.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is set to become a free agent after this season and could potentially be playing his final season in Chicago. The 3-time All-Star will likely garner interest from a handful of MLB teams. With the Cubs currently rebuilding, an extension with the team is under question.

Some MLB players could use a change of scenery as their contracts come to an end

Veteran Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez is another player that may be in his final season with their current team.

#4. J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox DH

J.D. Martinez looks on from the dugout at Fenway Park during a New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game.

Martinez is set to become a free agent, and a change of scenery for the veteran may be best for both sides moving forward.

#3. Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon pitches during a San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium.

Carlos Rodon is having a breakout 2022 season, posting a 2.95 ERA, a 4.0 WAR, and 168 strikeouts for the San Francisco Giants.

Rodon has a player option at the end of the season and may decide to opt-out in order to experiment with the MLB's free agent market.

#2. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins Shortstop

Carlos Correa rounds the bases following a home run during a Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers game.

Shortstop Carlos Correa is another player who could potentially play his last year with his current team. Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins this offseason on a 3-year contract, but could opt-out after this season.

Correa has been rumored by many insiders to be opting-out and looking for a new team in 2023.

CBS Sports MLB @CBSSportsMLB Twins' Carlos Correa likely to opt out of contract and become free agent, per report cbssports.com/mlb/news/twins… Twins' Carlos Correa likely to opt out of contract and become free agent, per report cbssports.com/mlb/news/twins…

The young superstar could be in his final season in Minnesota as the offseason approaches.

#1. Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts slams his helment down in frustration after striking out during a MLB New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts could be playing his final season with the team in 2022. With the Red Sox signing shortstop-turned-second baseman Trevor Story in the offseason, Bogaerts may be on his way out.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Trevor Story has agreed to play 2B for Boston. Xander Bogaerts, the longtime Red Sox SS w/2 rings, will remain at SS for Boston for 2022. Bogaerts has an opt out after the season he is sure to exercise, so potentially (if Bogaerts leaves), Story could move back to SS next season. Trevor Story has agreed to play 2B for Boston. Xander Bogaerts, the longtime Red Sox SS w/2 rings, will remain at SS for Boston for 2022. Bogaerts has an opt out after the season he is sure to exercise, so potentially (if Bogaerts leaves), Story could move back to SS next season.

Bogaerts has a player option after this season and may exercise it to test the free agent market.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif