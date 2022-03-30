5 MLB players who could retire after the 2022 season

With MLB Spring Training underway and Opening Day around the corner, there are many intriguing storylines going into the season. One of those storylines is baseball legends potentially playing their final season.

There are a number of players who could be included on the list, but these five are the most noteworthy players. Let's take a look at five MLB players who could potentially retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season and help explain each player's significance to the game.

5 MLB players who could retire

#5. Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals, SP

Zack Greinke is the first player on the list who could potentially retire. Grienke is currently 38 years old and could be playing the final season of his career in 2022. Grienke has had a borderline Hall of Fame career that stretches across both leagues. Grienke has played for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.

Greinke started his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals and was regarded as one of the top young pitchers in the game. Greinke struggled in his first few years, but by 2009 he had established himself as a premier starting pitcher, winning the American League Cy Young Award.

Over the course of Zack Greinke's 18-year career, he has compiled a record of 219-132 with a career 3.41 ERA. He has appeared in six MLB All-Star games, won six Gold Glove Awards, and has a Cy Young Award. Overall, Greinke has been one of the game's premier pitchers over the past decade or so. The star may be entering his final season with the team he started with.

#4. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros, SP

The 39-year-old Houston Astros ace is approaching the end of his brilliant career. Verlander made his Major League debut on July 4, 2005, at the age of 22. During the 2006 season, his official rookie season, he emerged as one of the game's best young pitchers. Verlander would go 17-9 with a 3.63 ERA, good enough to win the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Over the course of the next 13 years with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander would win 183 games with a 3.33 ERA. This includes six All-Star appearances, a Cy Young Award, and an MVP.

In 2017, after 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros. For the rest of the 2017 season, Verlander would pitch brilliantly for the Astros, going 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA. This success carried him into the postseason as he led the team, along with ace Dallas Keuchel, to a World Series title.

He followed up a successful 2017 campaign with two more stellar seasons in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Verlander would finish second in the Cy Young Award race, going 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA and 290 strikeouts. At the age of 39, the future Hall of Famer could potentially be playing in his final season.

#3. Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals, SP

Adam Wainwright is another starting pitcher who could potentially be playing his final season. Wainwright has played the entirety of his 16-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 40-year-old has gone 184-105 with a 3.35 ERA in his career. This includes three All-Star appearances, two Gold Glove awards, two World Series titles, and five top ten finishes in the National League Cy Young.

Wainwright has publicly announced that this will be his last year this offseason. The Cardinals legend will get plenty of standing ovations as he plays one last season. Watch Wainwright get the final out of the 2006 World Series.

#2. Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals, C

Yadier Molina is another St. Louis Cardinals player who is entering his final MLB season. Molina has also played his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Molina made his Major League debut in 2004 and has been regarded as one of the game's top catchers over the past 15 seasons. Molina's accolades will put him in the Hall of Fame one day.

These accolades include 10 All-Star appearances, nine Gold Glove awards, one Silver Slugger award, and two World Series titles. This also includes two top five MVP voting finishes.

Molina is regarded as one of the best defensive catchers of all time and has already announced that this is his final season. The legendary and future Hall of Famer will surely get plenty of attention this season as he enters his final year.

#1. Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals, 1B/DH

Albert Pujols is the number one player who will be playing his final season. The future Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time. Pujols is now back with the team he started his career with and rejoins his former teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

16 1/2 years later, Molina, Wainwright, Pujols (and Skip Schumaker!) are all back in St. Louis. The first time Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina all appeared in the same game for the #STLCards was Sept. 11, 2005. This is what it looked like.16 1/2 years later, Molina, Wainwright, Pujols (and Skip Schumaker!) are all back in St. Louis. The first time Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina all appeared in the same game for the #STLCards was Sept. 11, 2005. This is what it looked like. 16 1/2 years later, Molina, Wainwright, Pujols (and Skip Schumaker!) are all back in St. Louis. https://t.co/9TEAppVQGs

Pujols' stats are up there with some of the greatest to ever play the game. Over the course of his 21-year career, Pujols has compiled 3,301 hits, 679 home runs, 2,150 RBIs, and a .297 batting average.

Pujols' best years came while with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2001-2011. During this time he had 2,073 hits, 445 home runs, 1,329 RBI's, and a .328 batting average.

This is to go along with 10 All-Star Appearances, three MVPs, Rookie of the Year Award, six Silver Sluggers, and two Gold Glove awards. Pujols needs just 21 home runs to reach the 700 mark and will be a story to watch this season.

Pujols has also announced that he will be playing in his final MLB season. It will be really cool to see three St. Louis Cardinals legends in Pujols, Molina, and Wainwright finish their careers together where they all started.

