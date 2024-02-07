5 MLB teams that have spent the least money so far this offseason

This MLB offseason has been a wild one. Some impact players switched teams while some big-time free agents secured their bags, and it is shaping up to be one exciting season.

Pitchers and catchers are preparing to report to camp next week, and many teams have figured out their rosters for the upcoming season. So, with Spring Training quickly approaching, we take a look at the five teams that spent the least this offseason.

5 MLB teams who did not take advantage of the offseason

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have not done much this offseason. According to Spotrac, they did not re-sign or extend contracts to any players and only signed one free agent. However, they spent the most in arbitration, signing four players. In total, San Diego spent $23,840,000.

Expand Tweet

They will look to erase their lackluster 2023 season and start fresh this season. But, they will have to do it without All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, who was traded to the New York Yankees.

#4. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins had a quiet winter when compared to other MLB teams. They signed three free agents and signed six players in arbitration. They did not re-sign or extend any contract offers to any players, which has their total spent for the offseason at $23,290,000.

#3. Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are coming off a tough season and will likely not get any better in 2024. They finished the year with a record of 59-103, 41 games out of first place in the NL West.

Expand Tweet

Unlike the Dodgers, they did not do much this winter. Between two free-agent signings and six arbitration signings, the team spent $20,085,000.

#2. Oakland Athletics

It should come as no surprise that the Oakland Athletics are on this list. They are known for their low payroll and having to get creative with the players they sign in the offseason.

The team signed a total of seven players through free agency and arbitration. The offseason spending is $19,775,000, just behind the Rockies.

#1. Miami Marlins

There has been little activity going on in Miami with the Marlins. Jorge Soler hit the open market after opting out of his deal, and the team has yet to sign any free agents.

The only moves the team has made so far are through arbitration. They have spent $16,097,500 this winter, crowning them the cheapest MLB team this offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.