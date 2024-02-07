5 MLB teams that would've been a better choice than Red Sox for league's new Netflix series

Major League Baseball and Netflix announced that the Boston Red Sox will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries that will follow the team during the 2024 campaign. The series will give baseball fans a true behind-the-scenes look at Boston's 2024 season, in a similar fashion as the hit series Hard Knocks, which revolves around NFL teams.

The series, which will debut in 2025, will follow the Boston Red Sox 2024 season from start to finish, giving MLB fans an unprecedented look behind the curtain. That being said, some fans were disappointed by the news that the series would be following Boston since the team is rapidly trending downward. Some believed that there were a number of more interesting clubs to follow this season.

Here's a look at five clubs that Netflix and the MLB could have chosen over the Boston Red Sox

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers

This might be the most obvious choice, however, the 2024 season might belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While they may not win the World Series, the fact that they dominated the offseason makes them one of the most intriguing teams heading into the new year.

"Why not LA Dodgers? I mean what is in Boston now?" - @zorlacdestroyer

#2 - Houston Astros

Even though the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, there are still some clouds lingering over the franchise for some fans. Following the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, the Houston Astros have become one of the most polarizing teams in the MLB. The fact that the Astros remain so polarizing makes them a better choice than the Red Sox for the upcoming Netflix series.

#3 - The Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have quickly emerged as one of the most exciting teams in the MLB. Thanks to a young core that features some of the league's rising stars such as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, it would give MLB fans a closer look at some of the best young players in the league. Attaching a new docuseries to one of the budding young teams could have been a brilliant move.

"They could have chose the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, Orioles, like 10 OTHER TEAMS AND THEY CHOSE THE RED SOXS" - @bigbbot

#4 - The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies may have been a better choice than the Red Sox thanks to the team's passionate fanbase. The fact that Bryce Harper is the team's superstar also could have made the Phillies the ideal choice for the first season of the new Netflix series.

#5 - The New York Yankees

If the MLB wanted to maximize the number of eyes on their upcoming series, attaching the most famous franchise could have been the easiest route. The fact that the New York Yankees have some of the most well-known players on their roster such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it could have been a home run for the Netflix series... pun intended.

"C'mon bro yankees next" - @GriddyRavens

