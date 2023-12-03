5 moves the Los Angeles Dodgers need to make at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings

The Los Angeles Dodgers have racked up over 100 wins in each of the last three seasons. Since they last won their latest Fall Classic in a COVID-ridden 2020 season, they haven't been able to bring out their A-game in October games.

The Dodgers, one of the most feared teams in the National League, have choked in the postseason, losing to the Braves in the 2021 NLCS, to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS, and lastly to the D-Backs in the 2023 NLDS. These outcomes do not bode well for a team with such a dynamic and diverse squad that is anticipated to win the pennant each season.

The Dodgers need to make some moves this offseason, and what better way to approach things than directly conversing with the general manager of other franchises to discuss player trades? As the winter meetings kick off in Nashville, TN, LA will surely be hunting for gold.

"Bob Nightengale on the Dodgers current odds to land Shohei Ohtani: “Yeah I’d still go with them as the favorites. They’ve been the favorites, there’s other teams right there. The Dodgers love to have the brand, they want to become Japan’s team" - DodgersNation

The top 5 moves that the Los Angeles Dodgers need to make this offseason

#1 Dylan Cease

The Dodgers are aiming to sign Ohtani and Yamamoto, who might cost them up to $700 million combined. Dylan Cease also might be a better choice if the Dodgers can't land Japanese sensations. Cease, who will be under team control for two more seasons, is only 27 years old.

According to trade runors, he is expected to receive about $8 million this year. Despite having a poor 2023 season on an underperforming Chicago White Sox team, Cease is only one year removed from finishing second in the AL Cy Young Award voting with 227 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA.

#2 Corbin Burnes

The Milwaukee Brewers starter, Corbin Burnes, is one name that has been frequently associated with the Dodgers. One of the finest starters in today's game, he would greatly strengthen this LA rotation.

Burnes finished the previous season with an ERA of 3.39 across 32 starts. He pitched 193.2 innings, struck out 200 hitters, and had a WHIP of 1.07. If the Dodgers could sign Burnes, they would have a true game-changer on the field.

"Here is Corbin Burnes facing a red hot Dodgers team and going 7 shutout innings with 9 K's" - InfiniteDodger

#3 Randy Arozarena

The Tampa Bay Rays reported that they might be actively looking for trade options for Arozarena this offseason. The Dodgers should take it as a green light to trade for him. Before establishing a reputation for himself in the 2020 postseason and World Series against the Dodgers, Arozarena made his debut in the 2019 season.

In 33 playoff games, Arozarena has a career OPS of 1.104, slashing .336/.414/.690 with 11 home runs and 17 RBIs. The Dodgers have an excellent farm system and an infusion of players who are either nearly ready for the majors or will still need some time.

#4 Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers' consistent success over multiple seasons and their proximity to Shohei Ohtani's home field are the main reasons for the player's strong association with the team. In addition, the Dodgers generate a lot of revenue and are typically prepared to spend money as a real powerhouse in the MLB.

Not to mention LA's past attempts to sign the two-way phenom before the Halos took over. However, they now have the opportunity to sign the best all-rounder in the major leagues.

"Morosi on Ohtani: “No MLB team has a better chance of signing Ohtani than the Dodgers, yet I do not believe their probability surpasses the 50% threshold" - jz2016cubs

#5: Bo Bichette

After Miguel Rojas' underwhelming 2023 season and the uncertainty surrounding Gavin Lux's recovery from an ACL tear, the Dodgers need a shortstop. As one of the league's finest hitters, Bichette has been a constant contender for the batting crown.

Bichette was the top hitter in the American League for both 2021 and 2022. His hitting average improved to .306 in 2023. He played frequently, appearing in 135 games in the previous season and 159 games in the 2022 season. Aside from his great at-bats, Bichette is also exceptional in the infield, making him a valuable addition to LA's defense.

