5 players the St. Louis Cardinals could target before the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have had an inconsistent season so far, with a record of 21-18. The Cardinals will certainly be buyers at the trade deadline as they look to compete for the National League Central title with the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are five potential targets the Cardinals could trade for before the August 2 trade deadline.

5 potential targets for the St. Louis Cardinals

#5 Michael Wacha, Boston Red Sox, SP

Could there be a reunion for Michael Wacha and the Cardinals? It's possible. The Red Sox are off to a slow start to 2022 and could potentially be sellers by the deadline. Wacha would be a top candidate to be traded as he is having a bounceback year with the team. Wacha is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA this season and is looking to make his first All-Star appearance since 2015 when he was a member of the Cardinals.

#4 Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks, SP

Madison Bumgarner is a potential trade option for the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran left-hander could potentially be in the middle of the rotation for the Cards and has plenty of postseason experience that could be valuable come October. Bumgarner has a 2-2 record with a 2.29 ERA this season.

#3 Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals, SP

Another veteran starting pitcher that will be on the trade market is Zack Greinke. Greinke has a 0-2 record with a respectable 3.48 ERA. He has a lot of postseason experience and could be a valuable addition for the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline.

#2 Frankie Montas, Oakland Athletics, SP

Frankie Montas has been on the trade market for a couple of months already, and it has been rumored that many contending teams are in need of a starting pitcher. With Jack Flaherty's health in question, Montas could be a top-of-the-line starter for the Cards.

#1 Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox,SS

Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in baseball and is rumored to be on the trade market. Jon Morosi suggests that the St. Louis Cardinals are a good fit for Bogaerts, as shortstop Paul Dejong has struggled for the team and has been sent down to the minor leagues.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



#MLBCentral "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi#MLBCentral https://t.co/ijdlESWP0j

Bogaerts is batting .326 with four home runs and 16 RBIs. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

