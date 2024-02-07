5 reasons why MLB's new Netflix series ft. Red Sox is good business for the league

Recently, streaming service Netflix announced a tandem of dynamic projects pertaining to the Boston Red Sox. Though details are still to be released, fans are already excited about this prospect.

The first project takes after the 2001 HBO series Hard Knocks, which went undercover during the NFL season. In the same vein, Netflix' documentary team will profile the Red Sox for the duration of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Netflix is teaming up with Major League Baseball for two new projects about the Boston Red Sox" - Netflix

Additionally, another series will be released later this year looking at the Red Sox' 2004 World Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Let's take a look at why Netflix seems to have the right idea.

Five reasons why Netflix Red Sox special is good for MLB

5. Testing the appetite for streaming

Over the past two or three seasons, the league has witnessed a massive uptick in the number of fans who are choosing to stream action live. Hulu, fubo, Peacock, AppleTV, and Sling are just a few of the platforms offering live action for a subscription. If Netflix were to get onboard for live games in the future, the league could have a deal worth hundreds of millions on their hands.

4. The model seems to have worked in the past

League executives will be happy to know that this model of sports entertainment has yielded fruitful results in the past. Netflix' Formula 1: Drive to Survive production in 2019 brought fans behind the scenes of F1, which led to an increased popularity in the sport. Moreover, the HBO 24/7 series in the NHL had similar results.

Expand Tweet

"I developed an interest in Formula 1 when I started watching the Netflix documentary series "Drive to Survive." The docu-series gives you behind-the-scenes look at the drivers & races at F1, its dramatic and adrenaline-pumping" - Sharon Mazingaizo

3. Fan access

In a world where stars like Shohei Ohtani are drawing more fan interest than ever, the opportunity to get an all-access snapshot into the daily grind of Red Sox players will be a boon for fans. Expect this series to teach even the most seasoned fans something that they did not know about the realities of everyday like as an MLB player.

2. Increasing baseball's popularity

November's World Series between the Arizona D-Backs and Texas Rangers had record-low viewing figures. As such, the league needs to look outwardly to establish new ways to make inroads. With over 250 million subscribers, Netflix seems like a good place to start.

Expand Tweet

"Rob Manfred took over in 2015. Since then, World Series viewership is down" - Matt

1. Future possibilities

Like any newly formatted product, risks and rewards exist within the framework of the Boston Red Sox series. However, by giving the all-access template a try, the league will be able to see it for what it is, and possibly delight fans of the future with similar such ventures.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.