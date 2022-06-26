5 reasons why New York Yankees will win 2022 World Series

Despite recent struggles in the past few days, the New York Yankees still hold the best record in the majors. The Bronx Bombers sport a 52-20 record and are 11 games ahead of their closest competition in the American League East.

The Yankees have certainly turned heads this year. They were actually touted as a perennial playoff powerhouse, but no one could have predicted that they would have this blazing start.

They haven't won nor made a World Series trip since 2009 when they clinched their 27th championship as a franchise. As the season progresses, however, it is becoming clearer that they might reclaim their throne after more than a decade of waiting.

Let's take a look at the five reasons why the Yankees will win the World Series this year.

#5 The Yankees bullpen

Clay Holmes has stepped up in the absence of Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees have the second-best bullpen in all of the majors. It has lost its ground ever so slightly to the Astros' bullpen in recent times, but a 2.90 ERA is nothing to scoff at.

The trio of Clay Holmes, Michael King, and Miguel Castro have done wonders when called upon this season. The Yankees' pen has been one of the big unknowns heading into the season. But now, they're making their presence felt by delivering for the team.

#4 Nasty Nestor

Nestor Cortes has been a revelation this season.

The lovable Nestor Cortes had a wobbly and unstable month of June. However, this shouldn't take away from the fact that he has been an ace this season for the New York Yankees.

One of the biggest worries for the Yankees before the season started was their starting rotation. Apart from Gerrit Cole, experts were wondering who would take up the mantle and help him in the rotation. Cortes has not only met those expectations, but he has superceded them.

The Cuban hurler boasts a 6-3 record with a 2.31 ERA in 13 starts. Cortes should be a vital piece in the rotation for the Yankees come postseason time.

#3 Underrated defense

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is one of the premier defensive shortstops in the league

Much has been highlighted and lauded about the New York Yankees' offense, but they are, also, one of the best defensive teams in the league. The Yankees lead the league in terms of defensive runs saved (DRS) with 45.

The additions of Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have proven to be master strokes by the front office. If they can continue this proficiency on the opposite side of the field, they should face no trouble in the playoffs.

#2 The battery crew

Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo stanton have scored a combined 35 home runs.

The New York Yankees have scored 118 home runs in just 72 games this season. Three of their players have, at least, 15 home runs each. Aaron Judge has a league-leading 27, Anthony Rizzo has 19, and Giancarlo Stanton has 16.

The bottom of the order consists of Gleyber Torres, Joey Gallo, Josh Donaldson, and the recently added Matt Carpenter. Even Jose Trevino has joined in on the action. With the sheer firepower that the Yankees have in their order, it can be argued that they have the best offensive lineup in all of baseball.

#1 The Judge has risen

Aaron Judge recently signed for the Yankees for the remainder of 2022 to avoid arbitration.

Aaron Judge is having his best statistical year as a part of the New York Yankees organization. The star outfielder has put on MVP-like numbers and is unanimously the frontrunner in American League MVP conversations.

With contract worries out of the way for until, at least, the end of the season, Judge will surely be the cog that the Yankees will rely on to win the Fall Classic.

