5 reasons why Shohei Ohtani is the most gifted player in Baseball history

Shohei Ohtani is a versatile player who presents a unique set of challenges to opponents like no other player can. It is hard enough to master one set of skills at the elite level. Ohtani’s talent has seen him master the two main aspects of the game with ease. His career achievements so far include two AL Rookie of the Month awards, the AL Rookie of the Year award, four AL Player of the Week awards, and two AL Player of the Month awards.

The Japanese star is truly a force to reckon with and today being his birthday, let's look at five reasons why Othani is the most gifted player in baseball history.

Massive Homeruns

Shohei Ohtani has one of the most pleasing swings of the bat in baseball. Ohtani's homers are usually bombs that travel quite the distance. The pleasing sound that his bat makes when hitting homers is second to none. Ohtani has one of the higgest exit velocity and launch angles in the game.

Deadliest pitches in Baseball

Shohei Ohtani has a very good fastball. Combining it with a splitter with a drastic drop makes it one of the deadliest pitch combinations in baseball. They have the same overlay for a while, then one goes up in the zone. The others have a drastic dip towards the dirt

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (foul) and 90mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (foul) and 90mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay https://t.co/FTquEesxRt

Shohei Ohtani, 99mph Fastball (foul) and 90mph Splitter (swinging K), Overlay

One of the fastest in the game

The star matches his extraordinary hitting and pitching skills with extraordinary speed. His average sprint speed in 2020 and 2021 was ranked above the 90 percentile, showing how Othani easily manages to get down the line in under four seconds.

Real Life MLB Show Career Mode Player

The Angel is a true MLB The Show 2022 player. He has numbers so extraordinarily high that they match the best with bat and ball.

Zach Buchanan @ZHBuchanan Shohei Ohtani is an incredible, one-of-a-kind two-way talent, smacker of massive dingers and hurler of 100-mph heaters. And he just walked the opposing pitcher. Shohei Ohtani is an incredible, one-of-a-kind two-way talent, smacker of massive dingers and hurler of 100-mph heaters. And he just walked the opposing pitcher.

Shohei Ohtani is an incredible, one-of-a-kind two-way talent, smacker of massive dingers and hurler of 100-mph heaters. And he just walked the opposing pitcher.

Sky is the limit for Shohei Ohtani

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels

Ohtani is turning 28 and has already archived a lot of achievements. He is arbitration eligible in 2023, which would mean a massive salary hike. Moreover, his future in LA becomes questionable. The Angels have really struggled as a team, and players like Othani might be looking for other oppurtunites to make it to the post-season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far