5 reasons why Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will lead Los Angeles Angels to the postseason in 2022

The Los Angeles Angels are currently occupying the first spot in the American League West. This has come as a surprise to many, as most pundits predicted the reigning AL champion Houston Astros to be at the top as the 2022 MLB season begins to take shape.

The Angels, who currently have a record of 14-7, have depended largely on their top two stars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The pair have a combined nine home runs and 21 RBIs so far this season.

Here are five reasons why the Los Angeles Angels will make the postseason this year for the first time since 2014.

Five reasons why Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are poised to send the Los Angeles Angels to the MLB postseason for the first time in six years

#1 The Houston Astros are choking

When the Houston Astros made it to the World Series last year, everyone expected the good times to continue into 2022. However, after losing star shortstop Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, the Astros are a shell of themselves. The team is currently in third place in the division with a record of 9-11.

#4 The roster is filled with young talent

The Los Angeles Angels have the perfect mix of youth and experience. In their order, rookie Brandon Walsh is hitting .308 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs. In their pitching staff is strong, including Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Jaime Berria.

"Reid Detmers, Beautiful 74mph Curveball." - @ Rob Friedman

Sandoval recently struck out nine Cleveland Guardians to win his first game of the season. Detmers is 1-1, having already pitched more innings than he did all of last season.

#3 The experience of Joe Maddon is unmatched

Joe Maddon has managed pro baseball teams for a long time. In that time, he has won the World Series twice and received the Manager of the Year award three times. He has been with the Angels since 2020. In his first two seasons, the Angels finished fourth in their division. This year may be different. Maddon knows his guys and what kind of foundation he must provide to get them further.

#2 Mike Trout has everything to prove

Mike Trout is running out of excuses. In his 10 previous seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Mike Trout has only led his team to the postseason once.

"@MikeTrout reels in a baseball" - @ MLB

His contract is gargantuan. The Angels pay Trout about $37 million to play for them every year. Although he has amassed a legendary personal career, it is about time for Mike Trout to do something for the Angels fanbase as a whole.

#1 Shohei Ohtani is unreal

Anyone who has any sort of passing interest in baseball will know that this is the most obvious reason. Ohtani, only 27, already has 97 career home runs and 258 RBIs in his four seasons playing for the Angels. Incredibly, he also has a record of 15-7 with a career ERA of 3.59. As Ohtani matures and becomes more confident in his abilities, he will be able to take the Angels very far indeed.

