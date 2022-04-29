"No matter who sees it, no matter how you slice it, I think Trout is No. 1" - Reigning AL MVP claims Mike Trout is the best baseball player in the world

Mike Trout is officially back after missing much of the 2021 season with an injury. The three-time MVP looks to be his old self. He is currently batting .352 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. As if these numbers weren't impressive enough, Trout currently leads the American League with a .478 OBP.

Mike Trout surely seems to be on his way to another MVP-type season. Last year's MVP and Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani believes Trout is back at the top as well.

L.A. Times Sports @latimessports Shohei Ohtani has more help this season with the Angels and a renewed outlook latimes.com/sports/angels/… Shohei Ohtani has more help this season with the Angels and a renewed outlook latimes.com/sports/angels/…

The Los Angeles Angels have two of the best players in all of baseball. While Ohtani is off to a slow start at the plate, the team still leads the AL West. Once Ohtani gets back to form, the Angels will look even scarier than they do right now.

Mike Trout and Angels off to great start

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2014. Their 13-7 start will surely help.

Mike Trout's stats are off the charts, and he already has plenty of highlight reels from this early part of the season. Here, watch Trout hit a towering home run against the Cleveland Guardians.

Even when Trout makes accidental contact, he is producing at the plate.

MLB @MLB The ball lands on the infield dirt and @MikeTrout turns it into a TRIPLE! The ball lands on the infield dirt and @MikeTrout turns it into a TRIPLE! https://t.co/AUQLVBiw1c

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a great start to their 2022 season. The team just wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians and currently sits atop the AL West with a 13-7 record.

Besides Trout, several other Angels players have gotten off to great starts at the plate. Brandon Marsh is currently batting .340 and leads the team with 15 RBIs. The Angels have also gotten solid production from their leadoff hitter Taylor Ward. Watch Ward clear the bases with a grand slam earlier this week.

Ward is currently batting .381 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

What's on Tap?

Trout and the Angels travel to Chicago to face the White Sox tonight. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Halos. Syndergaard will be matching up against White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt