“I just get the vibe he's going to get a hit every time, I'm sure the opposing pitchers are feeling the same thing" - Shohei Ohtani applauds Taylor Ward who has been on a roll for the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have been the story of the early part of the 2022 MLB season. Coming into the season as arguably the team with the most to prove, the Angels have not hesitated to showcase that they can indeed call themselves eligible for the division pennant.

Mike Trout's Angels are currently sitting in first place in the American League West. With a record of 12-7, their victory last night puts them ahead of the second-place Seattle Mariners by half a game. As with any good team, the Los Angeles Angels are spreading run production throughout the roster. Last night, it was Taylor Ward. Ward has been on a red-hot roll over the past several games.

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani praises teammate Taylor Ward as Angels pick up yet another win against the Cleveland Guardians

The Los Angeles Angels took on the Guardians at Angel Stadium last night. The LA Angels outscored the Guardians 7-1 in their first two winning efforts of the four-game series. The first game was the story of Patrick Sandoval, who pitched nine strikeouts in his first win of the series. The second game was all about Mike Trout, who hit an RBI double and a home run to hand his team the win.

Last night's 9-5 victory was all about Taylor Ward. He hit eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 65 games last year. Last night, Ward fell a single short of the cycle.

Ward kicked off his production with a double in the first. Then came a huge Grand Slam in the bottom of the second inning against Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. Ward continued to walk and hit a triple to cap off his production. By the end of the game, he had gone 3-4 with a walk.

David Mendelson @DMendy02 We were talking about Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh when we should’ve been talking about Taylor Ward the whole time We were talking about Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh when we should’ve been talking about Taylor Ward the whole time https://t.co/NtcUfgYkBk

Ward, who is in his fourth year with the Los Angeles Angels, drew praise from teammate Shohei Ohtani, who was on the mound. Speaking through a translator, Ohtani said, "Watching him from the on-deck circle, I just get the vibe that he's going to get a hit every time, I'm sure the opposing pitchers are feeling the same thing."

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez Taylor Ward has a grand slam, a double and a triple, and it's only the sixth inning. His spring prompted the Angels to release Justin Upton, and his regular-season slash line is now up to 405/542/838. The former first-round pick might finally be coming into his own at 28. Taylor Ward has a grand slam, a double and a triple, and it's only the sixth inning. His spring prompted the Angels to release Justin Upton, and his regular-season slash line is now up to 405/542/838. The former first-round pick might finally be coming into his own at 28.

The Los Angeles Angels will finish up their series with the Guardians tonight and head to Chicago to play the White Sox this weekend.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt