5 most stylish MLB wives and girlfriends on Opening Day ft. Brianna Betts, Gianna Pettus

The 2025 MLB Opening Day had everything a baseball fan could ask for—electric crowds, star-studded matchups, and the excitement of a fresh season. Reigning champions, the Dodgers, were back in action, while powerhouse teams like the Yankees and Mets took the field, setting the stage for another thrilling year of baseball.

While much of the spotlight was on stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto taking the field, fans also took notice of the players' wives and girlfriends, who showed up in style to support them. Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, was among those turning heads.

On that note, here are five MLB stars' wives and girlfriends who brought their fashion A-game to the 2025 MLB Opening Day:

#5 Alex Vesia's wife Kayla

Alex Vesia and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off the 2025 MLB season on March 27, riding high on confidence after last year’s World Series triumph. In their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers battled to a hard-fought 5-4 victory.

Vesia’s wife, Kayla, was there to cheer him on, turning heads with her effortless style. She kept it casual yet chic, rocking an oversized black graphic T-shirt with "Los Angeles" and a stadium print. She paired it with wide-leg denim jeans, cuffed slightly at the bottom, and sleek black pointed-toe heels.

Kayla Vesia via Instagram Stories

She tied the look together with a brown Louis Vuitton handbag with gold accents, casually slung over her shoulder. Letting her long, wavy dark hair flow freely, she kept things effortlessly stylish.

#4 Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique

Zack Wheeler had a memorable outing yesterday as he led the Philadelphia Phillies onto the field against the Washington Nationals. The team delivered a strong performance, securing a 7-3 victory to kick off their season on a high note.

Wheeler put on a show, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings while racking up eight strikeouts and two walks. The performance was even more special with his wife, Dominique, and their children cheering him on from the stands.

Dominique proudly sported a black sweatshirt with Wheeler’s name and face printed on it, while their three kids matched in red hoodies. The youngest rested in her arms.

#3 Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna

Masyn Winn's girlfriend, Gianna Pettus, isn’t just known for dating the MLB star—she’s made a name for herself through her own accomplishments. One of her biggest claims to fame is winning Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, which brought her into the spotlight even before her relationship with Winn.

Pettus has always been a supportive presence for her boyfriend who plays shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. She was there once again on Opening Day, cheering him on as the Cardinals secured a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Pettus made a statement with her bold and unique outfit, opting for an all-black look with a sleek long-sleeve top and matching pants. The real showstopper, though, was her custom red boots—decorated with Winn’s name, the Cardinals’ logo, and his jersey number in white.

#2 Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife Maggie

While Bobby Witt Jr. put on a show for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, his wife, Maggie, made sure all eyes weren’t just on the field, turning heads with her impeccable style.

Maggie nailed the perfect blend of sporty and stylish, rocking a white crop top with blue sweatpants featuring her husband’s jersey number, No. 7. She accessorized with sunglasses, a bracelet, and a blue-and-white bandana draped from her pants.

#1 Mookie Betts' wife Brianna Betts

Brianna Betts stole the show on the Dodgers' Opening Day, easily becoming one of the most talked-about WAGs of the night. She not only turned heads with her own stylish outfit but also made sure their kids looked just as fashionable.

Brianna Betts via Instagram Stories

Brianna kept it casual in a white top layered with a blue jacket featuring white stripes along the sleeves. She paired it with matching blue pants, a chic blue handbag, and classic white sneakers. Her long, loose waves completed the look.

Their daughter, Kynlee, rocked a Dodgers-themed look with a denim jacket, denim shorts, and black boots. Meanwhile, her brother, Kaj, sported a jersey with "Daddy" printed on the back.

