5 things Yoshinobu Yamamoto needs to achieve in his Dodgers tenure to justify record-breaking $325,000,000 contract

Famed Japanese striker Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a whopping $325 million over 12 years. This eclipsed the previous record held by New York Yankees three-time Cy Young winner Gerritt Cole, which stood at $324 million over nine years.

Los Angeles signed both Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto in a deal that goes north of $1 billion but, surprisingly enough, still keeps LA well within the luxury tax bracket.

Fans are expecting a lot from Yamamoto after witnessing his impressive run with the Orix Buffaloes, which unfortunately ended in a game seven defeat, thereby losing the Japan Series in the NPB.

"I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise and cannot express how much it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Dodgers press conference

Here are five things that Yoshinobu Yamamoto needs to achieve to justify his mammoth contract with the LA Dodgers

#1: Keeping good health to compete

Yoshinobu Yamamoto underwent back surgery in August 2023 but made an effective comeback a few weeks later. He averaged seven innings per game whenever he started at the mound.

A healthy starting pitcher in the MLB can start approximately 34 games in the regular season, and LA fans would expect Yamomoto to go the distance until at least 2029, when he hits his first arbitration period in the big leagues.

#2: Maintaining a good strikeout rate

Major league sources report that the 25-year-old, who was 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA, 27% strikeout rate, and 4% walk rate in 2023, and has won three straight Sawamura awards as the best NPB pitcher, is taking offers from teams that are interested.

Although, initially, it may be challenging to keep the MLB strikeout rate at 27%, observers believe Yamamoto's pitching repertoire will make life difficult for hitters.

#3: Command a healthy win percentage

Yoshinobu Yamamoto needs to start winning games right away in order to fulfil his potential and the financial commitment made by the LA Dodgers. He will undoubtedly pick up a lot of knowledge from these seasoned starters like Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Walker Buehler. In 2025, he will also get the opportunity to learn from Ohtani, the vicious slider thrower.

#4: Tantalize the crowd and bring in sponsorship money

When Shohei Ohtani signed the massive $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers, he not only brought his talents to the Dodger stadium, but also his brand value, which is projected to rake in over $200 million in apparel, merchandise and other products for the Dodgers in the first season itself.

If not at the same level, the Los Angeles administration expects Yamamoto to do the same, which he very well can as he has a Japanese teammate alongside him who can actually ignite some sponsorship deals for him.

Dodger Nation is excited to watch the Japanese duo take to the field, and Yamamoto has the potential to increase his brand value while playing on the West Coast.

#5: Headline postseason and rake in the Fall Classic titles

With the current Dodgers roster, one can easily say that they are the favorites to win the World Series next year, but over the years, we have observed the laxity on the players end, costing LA early exits from the playoffs. Yamamoto is a big game player, which he has proven multiple times in the NPB.

The latest episode was his Game 6 performance in the Japan Series, where he pitched for the entire nine innings and got the much-needed win against the Hanshin Tigers.

Fans in LA will expect the Japanese duo to inject much beeded vigor into the Dodgers lineup and start collecting silverware from next season.

