5 trade targets that can help New York Yankees in the outfield

The New York Yankees have shown they are one of the most dominant teams in recent history. They currently have a record of 59-23, which is the best record in all of baseball. They are also in first place in the American League East by a wide margin, 14 games ahead of the second-placed Boston Red Sox. If they can keep this up, the Yankees will easily finish with the best record in baseball this season.

The New York Yankees have one of the most well-rounded teams baseball has seen. They have the most powerful offense in the MLB, leading the league in home runs and OPS. On the mound, they have the lowest team ERA, and pitchers have been stepping up in important situations.

However, the New York Yankees are not perfect. They do have a few holes in their roster they can fill at the trade deadline. One in particular is in the outfield. Players like Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks are vastly underperforming this season. The Yankees are in need of a third outfielder to complement Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Here are five outfielders the New York Yankees can target come the trade deadline on August 2.

#5 Tommy Pham - Cincinnati Reds

Tommy Pham, Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds

Although Tommy Pham might be best known for his fight with Joc Pederson this season, he is putting up some good numbers in Cincinnati. The left fielder is currently batting .248 with a .746 OPS through 72 games played this year. He has been a steady bat in a Reds lineup that does not have much protection throughout.

Pham has been in the MLB since 2014 and has been a solid player for the past nine seasons. The 34-year-old would provide the New York Yankees an experienced bat in the lineup.

#4 Ramon Laureano - Oakland Athletics

Ramon Laureano, Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

Ramon Laureano from the Oakland Athletics would definitely be a good option for the Yankees. The outfielder is currently having a solid year in Oakland. In 53 games played, he has a .246 batting average with a .748 OPS. Although he has stats similar to Pham's, Laureano is considerably younger at just 27 years old.

Baseball Today @dailymlbtweets #NextLevel #Athletics #BlueJays #MLB Ramon Laureano puts the A’s on the board first with a solo shot to deep center field! Toronto might actually get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball… #DrumTogether Ramon Laureano puts the A’s on the board first with a solo shot to deep center field! Toronto might actually get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball… #DrumTogether #NextLevel #Athletics #BlueJays #MLB https://t.co/GqD65GwNfq

"Ramon Laureano puts the A’s on the board first with a solo shot to deep center field! Toronto might actually get swept by one of the worst teams in baseball…" - Baseball Today

The Athletics are known for their infamous fire sale at the trade deadline where they trade away their talent. Laureano is also a free agent after this season, so there are no strings attached for New York. If the Yankees are willing to give up a prospect, Laureano would a great addition to the outfield.

#3 David Peralta - Arizona Diamondbacks

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is quietly having a great season. He is currently batting .250 with an OPS just shy of .800 at .788. He is also somewhat of a speedster. He led the MLB in triples last season with eight.

Although Peralta has spent his entire career with Arizona, a change of scenery is all but certain as the Diamondbacks prepare to rebuild. Peralta is also on an expiring contract, and the Yankees could just use him as a rental for the remainder of this season. His consistency and steadiness in a lineup would be great for the Yankees to have during the rest of the season.

#2 Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds is the best long-term player on this list. Coming off a career-best 2021 season that saw him receive MVP votes, Reynolds has cooled off a little bit this year. So far this season, Reynolds is batting .260 with an .803 OPS and 15 home runs on the year.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Hat trick for Bryan Reynolds! Hat trick for Bryan Reynolds! https://t.co/Mt0QdyyC8T

"Hat trick for Bryan Reynolds!" - Pittsburgh Pirates

Since Reynolds is fairly young, he has a lot of trade value. The Yankees would most likely have to trade one of their top prospects to Pittsburgh. Furthermore, he would be tied down in New York for the near future. If the New York Yankees want a third outfielder for the next few seasons, then Bryan Reynolds is definitely their guy.

#1 Andrew Benintendi - Kansas City Royals

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels

Andrew Benintendi would make the most sense for the New York Yankees this season. He is also having the best season out of anyone on this list. The outfielder is currently batting .316 with 94 hits in just 79 games played this season. Since he is on an expiring deal and the Royals are rebuilding, they are most likely going to trade him.

2Seam ⚾️ @2SeamTeam Andrew Benintendi slashing .314/.387/.404 with a 126 OPS+ in KC this year, fresh off a Gold-Glove season.



I still love him. Andrew Benintendi slashing .314/.387/.404 with a 126 OPS+ in KC this year, fresh off a Gold-Glove season.I still love him. https://t.co/ezPC1LPQTi

"Andrew Benintendi slashing .314/.387/.404 with a 126 OPS+ in KC this year, fresh off a Gold-Glove season." - 2Seam

His contact would provide a good contrast to New York's power-hitting lineup. His contract situation is versitile as well. If the Yankees want to, they can use him as a rental or choose to keep him after this season. If the New York Yankees want to fill the hole in the outfield, Benintendi would be the best option for them.

