7 hobbies that suggest Josh Hader's unquenchable thirst for adventure

Former NL reliever of the year Josh Hader reportedly agreed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros.

This is the second-highest contract in league history for a relief pitcher. Only Edwin Diaz's five-year, $102 million deal with the New York Mets tops the list. Off the field, the flamethrower has an unquenchable thirst for adventure, and we have seven hobbies that seemingly prove it.

Seven hobbies of Josh Hader that reveal his thirst for adventure

1) Josh Hader likes hunting

His wildlife adventure includes hunting, which he loves to do to take his mind off the field. He shared various posts to indicate the same on Instagram. In one post, he posed alongside hunted deer in Missouri.

2) Josh Hader loves fishing

In one Instagram post, Hader posed with a caught fish and shared his fishing adventure with his followers.

3) Cycling outdoors

Hader likes to go outdoors and takes his mountain bike on adventurous trails. He posted an Instagram post about it as well.

4) Josh Hader, the golfer

Apart from baseball, Hader likes to play golf during the offseason and participates in various charity events.

5) Josh Hader enjoys boating in lakes

Hader likes to go boating every now and then. It's a beautiful experience, and he often posts his experience on social media.

6) Josh Hader tried his hand in Archery

Hader once shared a post about trying archery in the backyard, highlighting his interest in the skill.

7) Josh Hader horse rides with his wife, Maria

In one such post on Instagram, Hader and his wife, Maria, went for a horse ride and explored the surroundings.

Hader, 29, began his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and was dealt to San Diego in August 2022. He's a three-time National League Reliever of the Year (in 2018, 2019 and 2021), has a 2.50 career ERA and is eighth among active relievers in saves (165).

