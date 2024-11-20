8 Royals who are now free agents ft. Adam Frazier, Tommy Pham

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a season where they shocked many. They weren't pegged to do much this past season but made the postseason, making it to the ALDS and giving the New York Yankees a run for their money.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, they have the most free agents compared to other teams in the AL Central. Today, we take a look at who the club is in danger of losing and how that could affect them in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eight Royals who are free agents

#1 Adam Frazier

Adam Frazier became a free agent after the Royals declined his player option for next season. He appeared in 104 games, hitting .202/.294/.576 with four home runs and 22 runs batted in.

Expand Tweet

While he wasn't the biggest part of the team's success, he was still a part of it. He will look to potentially join his sixth different club over his nine-year career thus far.

#2 Tommy Pham

Tommy Pham was claimed by Kansas City after the St. Louis Cardinals DFA'd him. He played just 23 games during the regular season, generating a good amount of whiffs in that time.

#3 Paul DeJong

Paul DeJong was acquired by the Royals in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. His short stint with the club could be over with the rumors circulating that he would be an ideal fit for the New York Mets.

#4 Robbie Grossman

Robbie Grossman was another player the club picked up toward the end of the season. The veteran outfielder played in just 16 games, hitting .125, and struggled to get anything going.

#5 Yuli Gurriel

Yuli Gurriel signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves to start the season. He was later traded to Kansas City where they added him to their active roster, playing 18 games, hitting .241.

#6 Garrett Hampson

Garrett Hampson was a useful tool for the Royals this past season. The utilityman played eight different positions, including making an appearance on the mound. With his versatility, he's already getting ties to other clubs like the St. Louis Cardinals.

#7 Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen split his time with the Texas Rangers and Royals this past season. He started 24 games, tallying a 7-6 record with a 3.31 ERA, and could certainly be an arm that goes quickly this winter.

#8 Will Smith

Will Smith struggled this past season. He appeared in 45 games, accruing a career-worst 6.53 ERA. He will be a player that hopes he can find better success elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback