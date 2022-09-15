"A good reminder that Kimbrel cannot close in October" "Doesn't count Kimbrel didn't get his song" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans divided after Craig Kimbrel surrenders walk-off home run to Arizona Diamondbacks

Craig Kimbrel recently received mixed reactions from fans after surrendering a walk-off home run.

A day removed from being crowned the National League West champions for the ninth time in 10 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers fell to Arizona. The Dodgers were defeated 7-4 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, courtesy of a Sergio Alcantara walk-off home run in extra innings.

Alcantara smashed a three-run bomb off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the bottom of the 10th to give Arizona just its 67th win of the year. It was a tight affair as the game was tied 2-2 after regulation.

The Dodgers led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 10th, courtesy of a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta that Austin Barnes capitalized on to score home. Several fans, of course, blamed Craig Kimbrel.

Dodgers McChicken @DodgerMcChicken @Dodgers A good reminder that Kimbrel cannot close in October @Dodgers A good reminder that Kimbrel cannot close in October

Juan gallardo @JuanJasev1972 @Dodgers Kimbrel is a nightmare for the Dodgers, he is worse than Jansen, he is the worst hire in the entire history of the Dodgers @Dodgers Kimbrel is a nightmare for the Dodgers, he is worse than Jansen, he is the worst hire in the entire history of the Dodgers

DoZay @DoZay1 @Dodgers We really gonna let Kimbrel be the reason why this stacked ass team doesn’t win a World Series? 🤦🏻‍♂️ @Dodgers We really gonna let Kimbrel be the reason why this stacked ass team doesn’t win a World Series? 🤦🏻‍♂️

TheWayOfTheWorld @TheWayOfTheWor3 @Dodgers craig kimbrel attempts to save a game 🤣🤣🤣 @Dodgers craig kimbrel attempts to save a game 🤣🤣🤣😹😭😂😭😂😭

Craig Kimbrel checked into the game to replace Evan Phillips in the top of the 10th inning. He first walked Corbin Carroll, struck out Alek Thomas, and then forced a groundout from Cooper Hummel. With a 2-1 count to the next batter Sergio Alcantara, Kimbrel surrendered a deep ball to right field to effectively finish the game.

The closer just lost his sixth game of the season in 54 appearances. It was also his fifth blown save of the year. While some have heavily criticized Kimbrel, others have come to his defense.

Mr Lefty @drewme100 @Dodgers Eh, let's not jump on Kimbrel yet. He gave up 1 walk and then got 2 outs. Unfortunately the only hit he gave up was a HR. It's tough to close game with no runners on with a 1 run lead let alone one w/ a ghost runner at 2nd. @Dodgers Eh, let's not jump on Kimbrel yet. He gave up 1 walk and then got 2 outs. Unfortunately the only hit he gave up was a HR. It's tough to close game with no runners on with a 1 run lead let alone one w/ a ghost runner at 2nd.

Joe @jowarton01 @Dodgers Wasn’t even a bad pitch by kimbrel sometimes u just get beat @Dodgers Wasn’t even a bad pitch by kimbrel sometimes u just get beat

Reducing Inequalities @ReducingI @Dodgers damn...what's wrong with y'all guys? Getting this harsh on Kimbrel would be basically the same thing as saying you want to DFA Muncy rn after today's game. @Dodgers damn...what's wrong with y'all guys? Getting this harsh on Kimbrel would be basically the same thing as saying you want to DFA Muncy rn after today's game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open up another series with their rivals the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park. It will be the penultimate series of the Dodgers away from home.

Craig Kimbrel's roller-coaster season

Given the set of standards that Los Angeles Dodgers fans hold their players to, several just don't see value in keeping Craig Kimbrel. The team traded AJ Pollock to the White Sox for Kimbrel when they were out of a closer after Kenley Jansen's departure.

⛱️salty dodger fan (98-44)🇺🇲 @yaboidany2115 @Dodgers Man not good for Kimbrel. These types of innings are the ones you get in October. And it's the D-Backs lol. @Dodgers Man not good for Kimbrel. These types of innings are the ones you get in October. And it's the D-Backs lol.

Kimbrel has had a topsy-turvy year with his new squad. He started out hot from April to mid-May. He then recovered in June before a mediocre July. The closer also had an awful start to August.

Craig Kimbrel turned things around later in the month when, on August 21, he changed his walk-out music to the hit animated movie Frozen's "Let It Go." Kimbrel originally rocked Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O'Mine, but to mixed results.

Since Kimbrel walked out to "Let It Go," he hasn't given a run or a hit in eight appearances. He surrendered the walk-off home run tonight but wasn't given his usual entrance music as it was an away game. Call it superstition, but no one can deny the results.

He currently has 22 saves for the year. It seems like Kimbrel has a swirling storm inside of him. Time will tell if he can rise like the break of dawn.

