"You seriously just hate your fans huh?" "Kenley Jansen’s last game as the Braves closer. Please" - Atlanta Braves fans furious with team’s closer following walk-off loss to the Seattle Mariners

The Atlanta Braves just experienced a devastating loss to the Seattle Mariners earlier today. They ultimately lost the game 8-7 after a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Following this loss, Atlanta has now dropped to 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the National League East.

For most of the game, it appeared that the Mariners were in complete control. Seattle went up early in the top of the first after a solo shot by Julio Rodriguez. The Braves then retaliated in the fourth with an Austin Riley homer for his 36th of the season.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mariners seemed to break it open after a two-RBI triple by Adam Frazier followed by another RBI single. Seattle then scored again in the fifth and sixth thanks to a homer by Eugenio Suarez and a J.P. Crawford RBI double. The Atlanta Braves put up one in the eighth after a solo shot by Michael Harris II, but the game appeared to be out of reach.

However, the Atlanta Braves put up five runs in the top of the ninth, and Atlanta went up 7-6. This came after a string of hits, including a three-run shot by Michael Harris II, and a two-run homer by Robbie Grossman.

After this epic run by Atlanta, it appeared that the game was over. However, Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up the tying run after another home run by Julio Rodriguez. Two batters later, Eugenio Suarez hit a walk-off home run, putting the Mariners up 8-7.

Luiii 🇩🇴 @BarrettsGoat @Braves Aww, what happened? Cant play the Marlins, Nats, pirates, and Rockies all the time huh? Biggest frauds I’ve ever seen when was the last time you beat a good team 🤣🤣🤣 @Braves Aww, what happened? Cant play the Marlins, Nats, pirates, and Rockies all the time huh? Biggest frauds I’ve ever seen when was the last time you beat a good team 🤣🤣🤣

It is safe to say that Kenley Jansen is on a short hook. The closer has a 11.12 ERA in his past seven appearances, including multiple blown saves. These are crucial games for the Atlanta Braves, and this is the last thing that should happen.

Max Fried Enthusiast @atlhoe12345 @Braves LMFAOOOOO CUT KENLEY LMFAOOO DFA KENLEY LMFAOOOOO IGLESIAS IS THE CLOSER FROM NOW ON LMFAOOOO @Braves LMFAOOOOO CUT KENLEY LMFAOOO DFA KENLEY LMFAOOOOO IGLESIAS IS THE CLOSER FROM NOW ON LMFAOOOO

Lance Sauls @LanceSauls83 @Braves Just a Taste of Jansen and what he will be in the playoffs @Braves Just a Taste of Jansen and what he will be in the playoffs

Despite picking up 33 saves this season for the Braves, his year has been shrouded in disappointment. His ERA is now approaching four's, with seven blown saves being tied for second in the MLB. Fans are wondering why he is still the closer, with one fan in particular saying, "You seriously just hate your fans huh?"

FIRE TODD DOWNING @DuckzSzn @Braves You seriously just hate your fans huh? We clearly don’t want Jansen as the closer. Stop acting like the coaches know better they clearly don’t. @Braves You seriously just hate your fans huh? We clearly don’t want Jansen as the closer. Stop acting like the coaches know better they clearly don’t.

TCollins04 @TCollinsDFS @Braves Never pitch Kenley in a 1 run game again @Braves Never pitch Kenley in a 1 run game again

Regardless, the Atlanta Braves are at a crucial point of the season with a tight division race on the roll. They are still within reach of winning the National League East, but games like this cannot repeat themselves.

The Atlanta Braves: A tale of two seasons

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

Early on in the season, it appeared that the Mets were going to run away with the NL East. Baseball insiders went as far as to declare the division in New York around Memorial Day Weekend. The Mets were up 12 plus games over Atlanta at one point in the season.

However, the Braves have been red hot since June and have crept up on the Mets in the division. With the Mets having a rough patch early last week, the Braves held possession of the NL East for a short amount of time.

Armchair GM @ssjergio @Braves What happened Braves fans? 🥺🥺🥺 you were in first for like 11 minutes @Braves What happened Braves fans? 🥺🥺🥺 you were in first for like 11 minutes 😭😭😭

Kris @KrisMDWRLD @Braves What happened??? Had first place for a day and now 1.5 GB @Braves What happened??? Had first place for a day and now 1.5 GB 😁😁

However, the Mets are now back in first after consecutive wins against the Miami Marlins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy