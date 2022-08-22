“A less than average baseball player now that he is unable to use drugs” - When former President Donald Trump mocked Alex Rodriguez following the Yankee legend's PED suspension

Former President Donald Trump was probably not very fond of New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, if his digs at the former Yankees slugger were anything to go by. At the time, though, Trump was not the president of the United States.

When the Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers in the 2011 ALDS, Trump pointed the finger at the Yankees superstar. A-Rod was described by Trump as a “less than average” baseball player.

“A-Rod is a less than average baseball player now that he is unable to use drugs."

Trump made the statement following the player's suspension for using PEDs.

Trump also compared A-Rod to former Yankees player Derek Jeter on the NBC show and said:

“That’s all about winning; that’s a Derek Jeter-type statement. We love Derek. That’s not an A-Rod statement; it’s a Derek statement.”

Jeter and Rodriguez have seen many ups and downs over the years.

In an interview with ET, Trump spoke about Rodriguez and called him a "bad" guy.

“He’s a bad guy. He’s not a good guy. Derek Jeter also lives in the building and everyone loves him.”

Trump also spoke about Alex Rodriguez’s doping scandal.

“He needs to accept it. Otherwise, he’d be banned from the MLB for life. He has been using these steroids and everything else for years and years.”

Watch Donald Trump's interview here:

Trump served as the 45th president of the United States of America from 2017 to 2021.

Alex Rodriguez admitted to doping in 2014

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

A-Rod admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2014. He purchased and utilized the Miami-area Biogenesis clinic’s hormone-filled syringes and creams. As a result, he was suspended for the entire 2014 season.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. recently received an 80-game suspension for using PEDs. Rodriguez was certainly not happy and said that young kids should learn from his debacle.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes”



When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.



His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” Alex Rodriguez on Tatis getting suspended: “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes” When asked if he’ll reach out to Fernando, he said he won’t but that he’s always available. His reaction to the news: “I was heartbroken..” https://t.co/YqlI0biYoA

“I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes.”

When asked if he’ll reach out to Tatis, he said he won’t but that he’s always available.

A-Rod is currently focusing on his work with the NBA team he co-owns, the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as his on-air jobs with ESPN and Fox Sports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12