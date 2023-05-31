For the first two months of the 2023 season, it was hard to find a team better than the Atlanta Braves. The team put up a record of 17-9 in April and rocketed to the top spot in the NL East.

Although the success of the team is owed to several players, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been particularly special. The 25-year old Venezuelan owns the current MLB lead in runs and stolen bases, and people are already beginning to mention his name as an NL MVP contender.

After playing Sunday Night Baseball on May 28, the Braves flew across the USA to take on the Oakland Athletics in California. After dropping the first game of the series by a score of 7-2 to the A's, who have the worst record in the MLB, by far, the Atlanta Braves were keen to get back in the win column.

The game on May 30 remained a low-scoring one. The teams traded runs in the middle part of the contest to knot the score at 1-1. However, Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias walked three batters to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. It was then that Oakland Athletics hitter Jonah Bride hit a grounder to Braves third baseman Austin Riley. Riley bobbled the ball, and the winning run crossed the plate.

Pack the Brew @PacktheBrew ICYMI: The Oakland Athletics walked off the Atlanta Braves last night 🤯 ICYMI: The Oakland Athletics walked off the Atlanta Braves last night 🤯 https://t.co/lSJK9YI8NI

"ICYMI: The Oakland Athletics walked off the Atlanta Braves last night" - Pack the Brew

For the Atlanta Braves, who still occupy first place in their division, the loss represents a massive embrassment. The 2023 Oakland A's are the first team in modern history to lose 45 of their first 55 games.

After the game, popular MLB commentator Meek Phill took to Twitter to disparage the Braves. Phill, who works for Barstool Sports, claimed that the Braves' season has "officially come to a crashing end."

Phill @MeekPhill_



A man that is always right said losing a series to the Oakland A’s sets your team back 8 years Atlanta Braves @Braves Final: Athletics 2, #Braves 1. Final: Athletics 2, #Braves 1. Welp that’s it. A once promising season for the Atlanta Braves has officially come to a crashing endA man that is always right said losing a series to the Oakland A’s sets your team back 8 years twitter.com/braves/status/… Welp that’s it. A once promising season for the Atlanta Braves has officially come to a crashing end A man that is always right said losing a series to the Oakland A’s sets your team back 8 years twitter.com/braves/status/…

"Welp that’s it. A once promising season for the Atlanta Braves has officially come to a crashing end. A man that is always right said losing a series to the Oakland A’s sets your team back 8 years" - MeekPhill

Although the loss is indeed humiliating, the Atlanta Braves still have four games on the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, who are tied for second place in the NL East. In all likelyhood, the team will make the 2023 postseason.

Atlanta Braves will need to regroup to avoid a sweep at the hands of the A's

Part of what makes baseball the best sport on earth is the ability for David to beat Goliath. Coming into the game, the Braves were heavily favored, and will be when they compete for the final time on May 31 before heading to Pheonix to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. While there will not be much for A's fans to remember from the 2023, this victory will go down as a sweet one.

