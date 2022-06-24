Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods: Complete timeline of their relationship

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks started dating golfer Cheyenne Woods in 2020 after Hicks broke up with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Knoles. Cheyenne Woods is the niece of Tiger Woods.

The couple, who’s now married, didn’t miss a chance to elate their fans and have shared many endearing social media posts ever since they started dating. Let’s look at their relationship’s complete timeline.

Early 2020: Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods started dating

After graduating from Wake Forest University in 2012, Cheyenne Woods began playing professional golf. The following year, Aaron Hicks made his Major League Baseball debut and has been a member of the Yankees since 2015.

The couple reportedly first met when Woods interviewed Hicks for her podcast, “Birdies Not BS,” in early 2020. They began dating later that spring.

Such a fun week at @diamondresorts! So proud of you @ahicks31 💪🏾 #TeamHicks

Cheyenne is Tiger Woods' half-niece. Wondering how they are related? Tiger Woods' half-brother Earl Dennison Woods Jr. is the father of Cheyenne, making Cheyenne his half-niece. Instead of being referred to as "Tiger Woods' niece," Cheyenne has always been vocal about her ambition to create her own identity.

Cheyenne once said, "I mean, I get it — he’s one of the most famous human beings on the planet, and we share a last name, as well as a profession. But let me clear something up once and for all: I love my uncle, and I treasure the advice he gives me when we speak every few months, but I am not Tiger Woods. It’s exhausting to live your life in terms of comparisons.

October 2021: The pair got engaged

In an Instagram post, the couple shared the good news. Aaron Hicks, who has two children from a previous relationship, proposed on October 21, 2021.

Cheyenne shared two pictures on her Instagram account. In one, she and Hicks are seen kissing each other. In another picture, Cheyenne is seen flaunting her flashy engagement ring.

“YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my 10.21.21 ,” - Woods

February 2022: Cheyenne announced her pregnancy with Hicks

In a cute Instagram post, Cheyenne, in a stunning pastel blue gown, announced her pregnancy. The couple kissed, and Hicks can be seen caressing the baby bump.

"Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year." - Woods

February 2022: Cheyenne Woods and Aaron Hicks got married

The couple tied the knot on February 2nd, 2022. Woods shared the beautiful wedding photographs on Instagram.

"2•2•22 a day we will never forget." - Woods

April 2022: Woods and Hicks welcomed a baby boy

On April 26 of this year, the couple welcomed a baby boy. Cheyenne shared an adorable post on Instagram featuring herself with her son.

"April 26, 2022 we finally got to meet our little guy, Cameron Jaxson Hicks" - Woods

Woods caddies for Hicks at the Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions.

