Aaron Judge: 3 moves New York Yankees will need to make if they lose AL MVP in free agency

How do you replace a player like Aaron Judge? The New York Yankees are dangerously close to losing one of the greatest players in the club's storied history.

The 2022 American League MVP has just completed one of the greatest seasons in the history of baseball. Aaron Judge led the MLB in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging and OPS. The outfielder is a four-time All-Star, Hank Aaron Award winner and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Sporting News MLB @sn_mlb



'22 All-Star

'22 Silver Slugger

'22 Hank Aaron Award

'22 AL single-season home run king



Job well done on being awarded the 2022 AL MVP An undeniable year for Aaron Judge:'22 All-Star'22 Silver Slugger'22 Hank Aaron Award'22 AL single-season home run kingJob well done on being awarded the 2022 AL MVP An undeniable year for Aaron Judge:✅ '22 All-Star✅ '22 Silver Slugger✅ '22 Hank Aaron Award✅ '22 AL single-season home run kingJob well done on being awarded the 2022 AL MVP 🗽 https://t.co/QhZComOsxG

"22 All-Star 22 Silver Slugger 22 Hank Aaron Award 22 AL single-season home run king Job well done on being awarded the 2022 AL MVP" - Sporting News MLB

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be circling. Both organizations have the talent and funds to attract a player of Aaron Judge's caliber.

The Yankees will need to prepare a contingency plan in case Aaron Judge decides to leave New York

Aaron Judge singles against the Texas Rangers in game one of a double header at Globe Life Field

The Yankees have allowed the Aaron Judge contract saga to drag on for far too long. Judge rejected numerous low-ball offers. Now, he holds all the cards. Judge gambled on himself, and it seems to have paid off. He will now have the final say on where he plays ball in 2023.

#3 Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

There is an abundance of talent available in the free-agency market in the pitching and infielder positions. Unfortunately, there are very few top-tier outfielders looking for a new team. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is one of them.

As per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, the Yankees are interested in bringing the left-handed hitter over to Yankee Stadium. It would be a short trip for Nimmo from Queens to the Bronx, and one that could solve a lot of the team's problems.

Nimmo will not come close to replacing the 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 133 runs Aaron Judge contributed in 2022. He will, however, offer a solid defensive outfielder who has experience on the big stage.

Brandon Nimmo finished the season with a .274/.367/.433 slash line and a .800 OPS. Over 151 games, he has recorded 16 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Nimmo offers speed and the ability to get on base. These are two ingredients the Yankees will be desperate for if they lose Aaron Judge.

#2 Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are in a predicament with Anthony Santander. Santander will become a free agent in 2024. The Orioles could consider trading him in the offseason.

Baltimore has a history of building with youth. The club currently boasts the best farm system in the MLB. They have a plethora of young talent and could be interested in trading the 28-year-old before his contract winds down.

The oufielder is a proven power hitter. The switch hitter ranked fifth in the AL with 33 home runs. He ranked tenth in RBIs with 89. He also has experience playing in the American League East and will be familiar with a majority of the pitchers.

#1 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

This would be an obvious choice for most Yankees fans. If Aaron Judge does leave, the Yankees will have the funds available to offer Shohie Ohtani. This is an offer that is too good to refuse.

The two-way sensation from Japan would fill two holes in the Yankees organization. Ohtani is one of the league's best pitchers. He is also one of the league's elite power hitters.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Shohei Ohtani was voted the 2nd most valuable player in the American League but he sure as hell had MVP numbers.



Only 2 AL pitchers struck out more batters.

Only 3 AL hitters hit more home runs.

We saw it happen but it's still unbelievable. 🦄 Shohei Ohtani was voted the 2nd most valuable player in the American League but he sure as hell had MVP numbers.Only 2 AL pitchers struck out more batters.Only 3 AL hitters hit more home runs.We saw it happen but it's still unbelievable. 🦄 https://t.co/GeFNmbzPm3

"Shohei Ohtani was voted the 2nd most valuable player in the American League but he sure as hell had MVP numbers. Only 2 AL pitchers struck out more batters. Only 3 AL hitters hit more home runs. We saw it happen but it's still unbelievable." - Codify

Over the previous two seasons, Ohtani has averaged 40 home runs, 97.5 RBIs, 149 hits, and 96.5 runs per season. This is as close as the Yankees are going to get to replacing Judge's exceptional numbers.

Ohtani recently signed a one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels for 2023. He is, however, a free agent at the end of the season. Instead of losing Ohtani for nothing, the Angels may consider trading him for a boatload of prospects.

Ohtani has never made the playoffs during his five-year stint in the majors. He is desperate to compete on a winning team. New York would offer him a big-city market, a team that challenges yearly, and the ability to play under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. Shohie Ohtani to the Bronx could be the perfect match for both parties.

Poll : 0 votes