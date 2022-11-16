Aaron Judge net worth: How much is MLB superstar's empire worth compared to Mike Trout?

Aaron Judge is set to encounter a payday few athletes can dream of. It's estimated that he'll get nearly $40 million AAV on his next contract after breaking the American League home run record and presumably winning MVP.

That contract would rival Max Scherzer as the highest paid player in the league. Before that happens, though, what is Judge's net worth? According to Wealthy Gorrilla, the superstar outfielder is worth about $10 million.

That will certainly go up once he signs the mega contract he is virtually assured of. He'll potentially get a contract similar to Mike Trout's $35.5 million AAV. How did that affect Trout's net worth?

Today, about three years after Trout initially signed one of the biggest contracts in sports history, his net worth is estimated to be about $60 million, according to Marca.com.

Trout is arguably the best player in baseball and has been since he entered the league a decade ago. Judge has to play at this level a while before he earns the net worth that Trout has.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard

However, given that he plays for the Yankees, it isn't unreasonable to assume he gets more in endorsements than Trout does. The Yankees are the most marketable team in all of sports, so that can only help.

Which team will sign Aaron Judge?

The Yankees are hoping to re-sign their outfielder, even going so far as to say that they will not be outbid. That's going to make it tough for anyone else to sign him, but there are teams with money and a desire to bring in top end talent.

The San Francisco Giants desperately need talent and they've got a lot of money to play with. They're also the team the outfielder grew up near.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have money, too. They're also motivated to improve the roster after failing to reach the NLCS following a 111-win season.

The New York Mets say they won't get in a bidding war for Judge out of respect for owner Hal Steinbrenner, but it would be tough for them to pass on signing him.

However, the Yankees remain the most likely spot for the presumptive AL MVP.

Poll : 0 votes