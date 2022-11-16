Even after signing Anthony Rizzo, the New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason. There are currently a lot of holes on the roster, but the front office is reportedly looking into big names to fill some of them.

Jon Heyman is reporting that the Yankees have looked into New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner and Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.

Those are the biggest names on the market outside of Aaron Judge, who the Yankees maintain they're committed to signing. This isn't exactly new, as the team is often linked to the biggest names.

However, to hear that they've actually reached out to these players and looked into adding them to the roster is a sign that they're at least legitimately considering signing them, which they largely haven't done in years past.

Despite that, their fans aren't convinced. Despite the reports, most won't believe anything until there's real traction.

Addison @YankeeWRLD @snyyankees I’m not getting my hopes up again @snyyankees I’m not getting my hopes up again

Eric @Medic968 @snyyankees I want breaking news not rumors and checking in @snyyankees I want breaking news not rumors and checking in

Yankees Treehouse @YanksTreehouse @snyyankees This happens every year, not gonna believe any of it til I see one of them in pinstripes @snyyankees This happens every year, not gonna believe any of it til I see one of them in pinstripes

Burnbabyburn @BurnieW51 @snyyankees Cash loves kicking tires just so he can tell us he did and then not sign any of them @snyyankees Cash loves kicking tires just so he can tell us he did and then not sign any of them

Hoodie Rizzo @IPAPapi @snyyankees Perhaps they learned their lesson last offseason. I sincerely doubt that Cashman or Hal are capable of any change, though. @snyyankees Perhaps they learned their lesson last offseason. I sincerely doubt that Cashman or Hal are capable of any change, though.

Kevin Finnerty @kevinfinnertyy @snyyankees We’ve been through this before. Eventually this turns into some random journey men players instead @snyyankees We’ve been through this before. Eventually this turns into some random journey men players instead

#LetsGoYankeesPuñeta🇵🇷🇺🇸 @DoNSicKaRiO1 @snyyankees We’ll later find out that it was just a good ol kicking the tires @snyyankees We’ll later find out that it was just a good ol kicking the tires

Ryan Mikes @RyanMikes @snyyankees No chance in hell they sign any of these guys @snyyankees No chance in hell they sign any of these guys

Melon Man @MelonMan12 @snyyankees All talk no action yanks. Let me know when they actually sign someone @snyyankees All talk no action yanks. Let me know when they actually sign someone

Fans have been spurned before in recent years. The team passed on Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and many others that could have filled the holes that still exist on the roster, but didn't.

Until they actually do, the fanbase is not impressed.

Are the Yankees going to sign any of these players?

The Yankees have a lot of options at the positions they need to fill, including their own free agents. Signing Judge would mean they need one less outfielder and would be less inclined to go after Nimmo.

It would also mean they have less money to go after Turner, Correa or Bogaerts. Those three are still possible even if they sign Judge, but it makes it less likely.

They are probably genuinely looking into it, especially since they don't know where Judge will end up.

They have the money to sign whoever they want, so they could theoretically sign one of the shortstops, Nimmo and Judge and put Nimmo in left field.

However, that isn't likely as that's just not how the team operates anymore and that's why fans aren't impressed with the reports that they're looking into big names.

