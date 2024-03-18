Aaron Judge News: Yankees manager shares positive update on captain's condition, set to start game against Pirates

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has shared positive updates on Aaron Judge's condition. The Bronx Bombers have recently been facing a hard time with many injuries. However, now it seems the five-time All-Star slugger might return to action soon.

According to Boone, the former AL MVP has been progressing well from his injury and is set to be back in action on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at the George M. Steinbrenner Field. While speaking on YES Network's broadcast during the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Boone said:

"Another good day today. He [Aaron Judge] had velocity yesterday inside. I know he is working on the breaking ball machine today. He's came through today, good to go and should be in their, coming off the off-days, on Wednesday. He is ready to go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Yankees have had an injury-plagued clubhouse over the last couple of weeks, with Gerrit Cole out due to his elbow injury and DJ LeMahieu recently out due to his foot soreness. Seeing Judge getting back into action would be a relief for the fans who hope the slugger will have another MVP season for his team in 2024.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge dismisses injury concern, focuses on the upcoming Opening Day

Aaron Judge has flunked off injury concerns and has talked about focusing on the Opening Day. He has been facing some abdomen and oblique concerns in the past few weeks and has not featured in the recent spring training matches for the Yankees.

After getting a clean MRI report for his abdomen strain, Judge has been practicing in the cage.

“All I’ll say is, we’re feeling pretty good,” Judge said (h/t Yahoo Sports). “Like I said, the MRI came back clean. I think a lot of it was precautionary and no need to risk stuff in spring training. The main goal is to be game ready for opening day, so just going to work toward that.”

Judge won't take any risks as his main goal is to be ready for the Opening Day against the Houston Astros on Mar. 28.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.