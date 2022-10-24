Aaron Judge: Top 5 destinations for New York Yankees Home Run King in the upcoming offseason

Aaron Judge has taken the baseball world by storm this season. His record-breaking 62 home runs this season have made him one of the most sought-after free agents this upcoming offseason. He's already rejected New York's previous offer of $213.5 million, making teams aware they're going to have to go big if they want the superstar.

Joon Lee @joonlee A timeline of Aaron Judge's 2022 season:



- Yankees offer lowball seven-year, $213.5 million contract

- Judge rejects offer

- Yankees detail negotiations in press conference on Opening Day

- Judge hits 62 HR, contends for Triple Crown



One of the greatest contract years ever A timeline of Aaron Judge's 2022 season:- Yankees offer lowball seven-year, $213.5 million contract- Judge rejects offer- Yankees detail negotiations in press conference on Opening Day- Judge hits 62 HR, contends for Triple CrownOne of the greatest contract years ever

Aaron Judge wants a long-term contract that reflects his talents accordingly. He'll be 31 in the 2023 season, making it an important time in his career. With that said, here are five teams where he could end up next season.

#5 Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have an opening in the outfield for Judge. They had six different players start for them in centerfield in the 2022 season. Of the six starters, all of them had negative defensive ratings.

Obviously, the Cubs would immediately feel the impact of employing Aaron Juge in the outfield at Wrigley Field. But Judge has stated that he is at a point in his career where he wants to win. Going to the Cubs would be a giant leap backwards coming from the Yankees.

#4 Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are very familiar with Aaron Judge's game. They've had a front row seat to his development as the Yankees' division rivals. Boston hasn't had the greatest outfield this season as Kike Hernandez has struggled tremendously. Yankees fans would be devastated if the All-Star swapped his pinstripes to wear the Boston red.

#3 New York Mets

Ever since the New York Mets got a new owner in Steve Cohen, they have been spending aggressively. Cohen is on a mission to bring relevancy back to the Mets. What other way to do this than to sign Judge? They had a disappointing run in the postseason, getting eliminated in the Wild Card round. While Cohen will look anywhere to make his team better in 2023, he will undoubtedly make Judge an offer this offseason.

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers

This is another team that isn't afraid to spend money to be a top team in the league. They were another team that had a disappointing end to their season. How else do they get better other than trying to sign the league's best player? He'd be a major boost offensively to a team that is already stacked. Aaron Judge would fit in nicely alongside Mookie Betts in the outfield.

#1 New York Yankees as the top spot for Aaron Judge

Rejoining the Yankees makes the most sense out of any of the options. They will be one of the teams in the league that will be able to give him his best offer. He's also comfortable in New York, having spent his entire seven-year career with the Yankees.

While they have been disappointing as of late, they are also considered postseason contenders every year. With the Yankees, Aaron Judge is guaranteed a top contract alongside being able to contend for a World Series title.

"We follow everything he does. He leads by example... he's a great baseball player but he's a better human being" said Nestor Cortes.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Nestor Cortes thinks Aaron Judge will be the Yankees' next captain if he comes back next year:



"We follow everything he does. He leads by example... he's a great baseball player but he's a better human." Nestor Cortes thinks Aaron Judge will be the Yankees' next captain if he comes back next year:"We follow everything he does. He leads by example... he's a great baseball player but he's a better human." https://t.co/9OfFbLR6BB

It will be interesting to see what Aaron Judge decides this offseason. He has put himself in the best position to make the best choice for himself regarding his future.

Poll : 0 votes