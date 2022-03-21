“I'm not too excited about it" - Is Aaron Judge in a funk with Trevor Story signing with AL East rivals?

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge is none too happy with the Boston Red Sox signing of Trevor Story. As the level of competition continues to rise against the Yankees, Aaron Judge will have to step up his game in the battle for the American League East.

As the arms race in the AL East continues ahead of Opening Day, Trevor Story is the latest superstar addition to the division, where we have already seen Josh Donaldson acquired by the New York Yankees and Matt Chapman head north of the border to join the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge is, of course, no stranger to high levels of competition and is energized by his recently improved opponents.

Mark Feinsand recorded Judge's reaction to the Boston Red Sox signing Trevor Story in a tweet.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Aaron Judge on Boston’s signing of Trevor Story: “I'm not too excited about it. I know what that guy can do. … It's going to be fun. If we do our thing, I think we'll be in a good spot.” Aaron Judge on Boston’s signing of Trevor Story: “I'm not too excited about it. I know what that guy can do. … It's going to be fun. If we do our thing, I think we'll be in a good spot.”

Can Aaron Judge lead New York Yankees to World Seires in 2022?

New York Yankees celebrating a fleeting postseason victory

Despite being the most recognizable baseball team in the world, the New York Yankees haven't won the top prize in the sport since 2010. While, of course, nobody feels bad for the downtrodden Yankees with their mere 27 World Series victories and 40 pennants, they have not been a dominant force in the MLB for the better part of a decade.

While new acquisitons to the New York Yankees like Josh Donaldson and recently re-signed Anthony Rizzo will help them keep pace in the division, to be able to win yet another division title, they will need an MVP-caliber performance from their best player.

The New York Yankees new third baseman is off to a hot start in Spring Training, already launching a home run, via the Yankees on Twitter.

New York Yankees @Yankees Could we interest you in a JD home run video? 🙂 Could we interest you in a JD home run video? 🙂 https://t.co/guGY2B1NxR

The weight of expectations on the New York Yankees to perform at a championship level every season must be prevalent in the minds of all their top players, none more than Judge. The 29-year-old right fielder has proven himself one of the best sluggers in the game, hitting 39 home runs in 2021 and making his third appearance on the MLB All-Star roster.

To truly cement his legacy as one of the greatest Yankees of all time, Judge needs to lead his team to the World Series. As we continue to watch their division rivals get better offensively and defensively, 2022 will be the greatest test of Aaron Judge's young career.

