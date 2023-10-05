On October 4, all eyes were on Aaron Nola as the Philadelphia Phillies looked to sweep the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series. Despite putting up one of his weaker regular seasons in recent times, Nola's role as a playoff ace is well-documented.

In the final year of his five-year, $56.7 million committment with the Phillies, 2023 was not Nola's best. The 32-start campaign saw the 30-year old pitch 193 innings, compiling a 12-9 record and an ERA of 4.46. In addition to his ERA going up by over a full run, 2023 was also the first season of Aaron Nola's career that he allowed more than 100 runs.

However, Nola's regular season struggles were on the backburner as the Phillies took to the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. Nola, who made six starts in last year's playoffs for the Phillies, was manager Rob Thomson's best bet.

After RBIs from Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner in the third inning, the Phillies went up 3-0 over the Miami Marlins. Nola did not blink, and ended up striking out three Miami hitters, and allowing just three hits in seven scoreless innings of work as the Phillies advanced to the NLDS. Following his team's 7-1 win, Nola announced that he and his wife, Hunter, are expecting their first child.

"Aaron Nola just threw 7 scoreless innings to send his team to the NLDS and then announced with his wife he’s having a kid. That is a day." - Nathan Ackerman

Despite capturing the first NL Wild Card place, fans were skeptical about the Philadelphia Phillies. Many continue to view their meteoric 2022 playoff run that ended at the hands of the Houston Astros as a fluke. Nola, however, is intent on proving otherwise.

In his October 5 installment of Flippin' Bats, MLB podcaster and media personality Ben Verlander praised Aaron Nola. According to Verlander, who is the younger brother of Astros ace Justin, Nola may be the most valuable asset in the Philadelphia Phillies' postseason pitching arsenal. Verlander described Nola as ""He's the king of this team."

"AARON NOLA YOU BEAUTIFUL HUMAN" - Zac

Aaron Nola has some important games between now and free agency

While is would be impossible to ask any player not to think about possible options in a contract year, Nola does not seem too preoccupied. However, in both the NL Wild Card Series and the NLDS last year, Nola was outstanding, and pitched twelve scoreless innings before coming apart in later rounds. If Verlander is to be proven right, then consistency will be key for Nola.