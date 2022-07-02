“Adrian Sampson is getting lit up like it's the 4th of July” - Boston Red Sox fans mock Cubs starter Adrian Sampson after he allows four runs in just two innings

Few teams around the MLB have managed to temporarily cool off the red-hot Boston Red Sox lately. The Toronto Blue Jays took two out of three games against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre this past week, but that came as a surprise. Before that, the Red Sox had won seven straight games.

It looks like they're back to their dominating ways this weekend as they get an easier opponent in the Chicago Cubs. Playing at Wrigley, heading into the July 4 long weekend, the Red Sox own a 43-33 record, placing them second in the American League East.

At the time of writing, they're up 4-0 on the Cubs in the fifth inning. They got to work early in this one, putting up those four runs before Cubs starter Adrian Sampson could even record his fourth out of the game.

Leading off the game, Jarren Duran homered on the first pitch he saw, a 92 MPH sinker practically right down the middle.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jarren Duran home run on the first MLB pitch of the day! Jarren Duran home run on the first MLB pitch of the day! https://t.co/OKuPVRONfp

In the second inning, Sampson allowed three baserunners aboard before recording an out. And then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run double, knocking in Trevor Story, Christian Vasquez, and Franchy Cordero.

It's been a bad afternoon for Cubs fans, but an exultant one for the Boston Red Sox. Here's how their fans reacted on Twitter.

Trevor H @THarris_18 Adrian Sampson is getting lit up like it's the 4th of July Adrian Sampson is getting lit up like it's the 4th of July

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran's home run today was his first of the season

Since June 1, the Red Sox have only lost six games. That gives them a spectacular record of 19-6 in the month of June.

Jake “Iggy” Ignaszewski @JakeIggy



Red Sox still have the second-best ERA in the month of June:

1. Rays: 2.77

2. Red Sox: 2.85



Their pitching has been dominate despite injuries in the rotation



#RedSox #DirtyWater Even though Red Sox pitching aka Connor Seabold allowed 7 earned runs yesterday to the Blue JaysRed Sox still have the second-best ERA in the month of June:1. Rays: 2.772. Red Sox: 2.85Their pitching has been dominate despite injuries in the rotation Even though Red Sox pitching aka Connor Seabold allowed 7 earned runs yesterday to the Blue JaysRed Sox still have the second-best ERA in the month of June:1. Rays: 2.772. Red Sox: 2.85 Their pitching has been dominate despite injuries in the rotation#RedSox #DirtyWater

Jarren Duran missed the Toronto series last week due to being placed on the team's restricted list because of his vaccination status. After his team lost the series, he seems to be rethinking his personal medical decision. He hinted to reporters that he will get vaccinated before the team's next roadtrip to Canada.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Jarren Duran says he will be available when the Red Sox play in Toronto in September. Jarren Duran says he will be available when the Red Sox play in Toronto in September. Duran: “I love this game too much to miss out on opportunities to play baseball. I could care less about the money or service time. I missed the boys and missed playing baseball. That was kind of the deciding factor.” twitter.com/chriscotillo/s… Duran: “I love this game too much to miss out on opportunities to play baseball. I could care less about the money or service time. I missed the boys and missed playing baseball. That was kind of the deciding factor.” twitter.com/chriscotillo/s…

Simply put, the Red Sox love playing against Adrian Sampson.

Jimmy @J3TZ_ - in the last 10 games, Red Sox have scored 5 or more runs in 8 out of 10 games. In the last 15 games, 11 games have reached the 5 or more runs total.

- Red Sox against Adrian Sampson, small sample: 20 abs, 9 hits, 5 home runs

- Devers, J.D., and Bogaerts all with HR’s - in the last 10 games, Red Sox have scored 5 or more runs in 8 out of 10 games. In the last 15 games, 11 games have reached the 5 or more runs total. - Red Sox against Adrian Sampson, small sample: 20 abs, 9 hits, 5 home runs - Devers, J.D., and Bogaerts all with HR’s

Despite getting lit up early in the game, Sampson recovered somewhat and made a game of it. He threw five innings, allowing seven hits. He was credited with just three earned runs.

CHGO Cubs @CHGO_Cubs Nice comeback for Adrian Sampson today. Simply getting through five innings hasn't been a consistent thing from this staff all season. Silver lining in this 4-0 game. Nice comeback for Adrian Sampson today. Simply getting through five innings hasn't been a consistent thing from this staff all season. Silver lining in this 4-0 game.

While the Boston Red Sox are on a roll, the Chicago Cubs certainly are not. They own an ugly 30-46 record this season.

Carlos Garcia @CG_FlyTheW Adrian Sampson absolutely stinks Adrian Sampson absolutely stinks

Adrian Sampson is a five-pitch starter, but he may have overused his fastball today.

Stan @Crewsett Adrian Sampson has no command of his fastball. This is embarrassing. Adrian Sampson has no command of his fastball. This is embarrassing.

The Red Sox will travel back to Fenway Park on Monday for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

