“Adrian Sampson is getting lit up like it's the 4th of July” - Boston Red Sox fans mock Cubs starter Adrian Sampson after he allows four runs in just two innings

Few teams around the MLB have managed to temporarily cool off the red-hot Boston Red Sox lately. The Toronto Blue Jays took two out of three games against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre this past week, but that came as a surprise. Before that, the Red Sox had won seven straight games.
It looks like they're back to their dominating ways this weekend as they get an easier opponent in the Chicago Cubs. Playing at Wrigley, heading into the July 4 long weekend, the Red Sox own a 43-33 record, placing them second in the American League East.
At the time of writing, they're up 4-0 on the Cubs in the fifth inning. They got to work early in this one, putting up those four runs before Cubs starter Adrian Sampson could even record his fourth out of the game.
Leading off the game, Jarren Duran homered on the first pitch he saw, a 92 MPH sinker practically right down the middle.
In the second inning, Sampson allowed three baserunners aboard before recording an out. And then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run double, knocking in Trevor Story, Christian Vasquez, and Franchy Cordero.
It's been a bad afternoon for Cubs fans, but an exultant one for the Boston Red Sox. Here's how their fans reacted on Twitter.
Boston Red Sox pick apart Chicago Cubs starter Adrian Sampson in the first two innings of today's afternoon game
Since June 1, the Red Sox have only lost six games. That gives them a spectacular record of 19-6 in the month of June.
Jarren Duran missed the Toronto series last week due to being placed on the team's restricted list because of his vaccination status. After his team lost the series, he seems to be rethinking his personal medical decision. He hinted to reporters that he will get vaccinated before the team's next roadtrip to Canada.
Simply put, the Red Sox love playing against Adrian Sampson.
Despite getting lit up early in the game, Sampson recovered somewhat and made a game of it. He threw five innings, allowing seven hits. He was credited with just three earned runs.
While the Boston Red Sox are on a roll, the Chicago Cubs certainly are not. They own an ugly 30-46 record this season.
Adrian Sampson is a five-pitch starter, but he may have overused his fastball today.
The Red Sox will travel back to Fenway Park on Monday for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.