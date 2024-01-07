"I wasn’t in a good place with my health" - Alex Rodriguez reveals he lost 32 pounds while battling gum disease

Alex Rodriguez is a New York Yankees icon, following a tremendous career during which he won a World Series and three AL MVPs. However, since he retired from baseball in 2017, not everything has been smooth sailing for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told CBS News in April 2023 that he had been diagnosed with gum disease. Recently, speaking to Men's Health, Alex Rodriguez opened up about how, since his diagnosis, he had changed his routine and lost 32 pounds:

“At the beginning of my recent health journey, everything was hard; I felt like I wasn’t in a good place with my health. I felt sluggish, and a bit lethargic.

“I saw that I was stretching myself out pretty thin. As a result, my health suffered, and over the last year, as I’ve taken control back, I’ve lost 32 pounds as a result."

Rodriguez went on to describe the changes he had made to his routine:

"That wasn’t really the intention, but it was just the result of better habits: cutting back on meat; night walks; and consistent cardiovascular and weight training. I feel much better. I feel healthier, I feel younger, and I’m excited to attack each day.”

Alex Rodriguez acknowledges the first step is the hardest

In the same interview, Alex Rodriguez went into detail about how he changed his routine, noting the difficulties he encountered initially:

“That first step is always the hardest. For my overall health, that was starting with a focus on a very specific part of my day: from when I wake up in the morning until noon, I put that time, specifically, to my health and wellness – particularly my training and stretching."

He went on to explain the changes he has made, which he incorporates into his daily working life:

"I do pilates, some yoga, along with steam, sauna, meditating. Then I get to the office at noon, and I’m there until 6, and then I come home and have dinner with my family. That routine has been one that is fairly new, and, so far, one that’s working quite well.

"But three months in, I started to see some results, and that was encouraging. After that, I just continued, with my head down, to be consistent with my health, my diet, and my training.”

The 14-time All-Star is aware of how easy it is to slip backwards, and added that taking control of his day from the very beginning is key:

"Focusing in on that very first step – taking control of my mornings – will always be the hardest."

Alex Rodriguez noted how much better he feels after making these changes, not just physically, but mentally too. With the Yankees legend entering 2024 in a great way, it will be interesting to see what the year will bring for him.

