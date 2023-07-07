How does the MLB All-Star game work? Rules & format explained

Every year, the finest players in the league compete in a game between the National League and the American League, known as the MLB All-Star game. Despite being an exhibition, there are methods through which they have given the match more purpose.

Fans, players, coaches, and the commissioner's office all cast ballots to choose the team's players.

The position players for each league, along with their designated hitter, are chosen by fan vote to make up the MLB All-Star game teams.

In this year's election, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves received the most votes in the National League, while Shehei Ohtani of the LA Angels got the most in the American League.

The only position player for the host Seattle Mariners in this year's All-Star game is outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who will start on the bench. This will be Rodtiguez's second All-Star game participation.

"Thanks LA for a great #AllStarGame! See you next year in Seattle!" - MLB

MLB All-Star game: Format

The format of the All-Star Game is standard. The game lasts nine innings and features two teams. The American League faces up against the National League. Coaches frequently make replacements because they want to give the majority of players, especially the younger ones, a chance to play. Pitchers only last one or two innings, and if they're lucky, position players receive a few at-bats.

When is the MLB All-Star Game?

The All-Star break, which also features the Home Run Derby, is capped off by the All-Star game. The game is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

"Introducing your 2023 MLB All-Star Game American League roster - espn"

Where is the MLB All-Star game being held?

This season, the All-Star game will be held in the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park. This marks the third time it has been staged in Seattle, as it was held in 1979 at the venerable Kingdome and in 2004 at T-Mobile Park, formerly known as Safeco Field.

