Who are the managers for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game? A closer look at the coaching staffs for both teams

The coaching staff for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game have been announced, providing an exciting lineup of experienced professionals who will guide the American League and National League in the highly anticipated Midsummer Classic.

2023 MLB All-Star Game AL Coaching Staff

Leading the AL team is Dusty Baker, the manager of the reigning World Series Champions, the Houston Astros. Baker has invited Scott Servais, manager of the host Seattle Mariners, to join his coaching staff. Servais, who has guided the Mariners to their first postseason berth since 2001, will be making his All-Star Game debut. Joining them is former LA Dodgers player Billy North, a Seattle native who will serve as an honorary coach. North had a successful career as an outfielder, winning a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and leading the league in stolen bases.

Houston Astros @astros The All-Stros Game.



Dusty Baker will manage the AL with the entire Astros coaching staff. The All-Stros Game.Dusty Baker will manage the AL with the entire Astros coaching staff. https://t.co/rMIxbubxdv

The AL coaching staff will be supported by the athletic trainers Kyle Torgerson of the Mariners and Mike Frostad of the Angels. Kiyoshi Momose of the Boston Red Sox will oversee the strength and conditioning duties for the AL Team.

2023 MLB All-Star Game NL Coaching Staff

On the NL side, Rob Thomson of the NL Champion Philadelphia Phillies, will lead the team. Thomson has invited Derek Shelton, manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates to join his coaching staff. NL coaching will also have Anthony Reyes of the San Francisco Giants and Tomas Vera of the Cincinnati Reds as athletics trainers, and Dustin Clarke of the New York Mets as the strength and conditioning manager.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates Congrats to Derek Shelton on being named to the All-Star Game Coaching Staff for the National League! Congrats to Derek Shelton on being named to the All-Star Game Coaching Staff for the National League! https://t.co/897JMLJUa8

2023 MLB All-Star Game umpiring crew

The 2023 All-Star Game will feature Todd Tichenor as Crew Chief, ith a crew of umpires including Quinn Wolcott, Tripp Gibson, Stu Scheurwater, Ryan Blakney, and Ramon De Jesus. 21-year umpire Jim Wolf will serve as the Replay Official.

Umpire Todd Tichenor was asigned as crew chief for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

These coaching staffs and umpire crew will ensure the game is officiated and managed at the highest level, providing an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. The 93rd Midsummer Classic will take place on July 11th at T-Mobile park in Seattle, as part of the exciting MLB All-Star Week.

With the rosters now announced, fans can look forward to seeing star players from both leagues compete in this prestigious event. The game will showcase the best of the best in MLB and continue the tradition of thrilling moments and memorable performances that make the All-Star Game a highlight of the baseball season.

