MLB All-Star Game 2023: Phase 2 voting dates, leaders, and predicted starting lineups

Phase 2 of voting for the MLB All-Star Game 2023 has begun. It kickstarted on Monday, June 26, and will run until June 29. Until then, fans can cast their ballots a few times a day to try and get their favorite players into the Midsummer Classic.

Each league's top vote-getter, so Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani, are already assured a spot, which means the voting for DH in the AL is moot and the first outfield spot in the NL's MLB All-Star Game 2023 lineup is filled. Here's where things stand and who will be each league's starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB All-Star Game 2023: What to know in Phase 2

Phase 2 voting for the MLB All-Star Game 2023 has begun and is in full swing, so votes are flying in. At the latest count, these were the top two at each spot in the American League:

Adley Rutschman and Jonah Heim, C

and Jonah Heim, C Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yandy Diaz , 1B

, 1B Marcus Semien and Whit Merrifield, 2B

and Whit Merrifield, 2B Josh Jung and Matt Chapman, 3B

and Matt Chapman, 3B Bo Bichette and Corey Seager, SS

and Corey Seager, SS Aaron Judge , Mike Trout , Randy Arozarena , Yordan Alvarez, Kevin Kiermaier and Adolis García, OF

, , , Yordan Alvarez, Kevin Kiermaier and Adolis García, OF Shohei Ohtani, DH

Can Randy Arozarena make the MLB All-Star Game 2023?

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of All-Star potentials. Here's the National League:

Sean Murphy and Will Smith, C

and Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, 1B

and Matt Olson, 1B Luis Arraez and Ozzie Albies, 2B

and Ozzie Albies, 2B Nolan Arenado and Austin Riley, 3B

and Austin Riley, 3B Orlando Arcia and Francisco Lindor , SS

, SS Mookie Betts , Corbin Carroll , Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Michael Harris II , OF

, , Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and , OF JD Martinez and Marcell Ozuna, DH

These candidates remain in the mix. In bold are the predicted starters for the All-Star Game.

Poll : 0 votes