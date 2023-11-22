Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha posts birthday attire of chic vegan leather jacket paired with basic white dress

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha, who studies at the University of Michigan, recently celebrated her 19th birthday. Natasha posted a couple of pictures from her birthday celebration at the University featuring her friends.

Her brithday attire was a chic vegan leather jacket paired with basic white dress. Natasha also sported black sunglasses, black boots and a black bag.

"Wishes granted"

A-Rod, who never fails to comment on his daughters' pictures, left heart emoticons on Natasha's pictures.

Alex Rodriguez shared a sweet post on social media on Natasha's birthday

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Alex Rodriguez showed his oldest daughter Natasha some love on her 19th birthday by posting a message on Instagram. The MLB star reminisced sweetly on his many years spent with his child in the message.

Happy Birthday Tashi! So proud of you in every way. It’s been such a gift to watch you grow up into the strong, talented, and beautiful woman you are today. Love you ❤️

Natasha is the eldest child of Rodriguez and his former spouse Cynthia Scurtis. Ella Alexander, their second daughter, was born on April 21, 2008.

Rodriguez and Cynthia were married in 2002; however they divorced after six years in 2008.

Natasha studies musical theatre at the University of Michigan. Natasha has already demonstrated her love of performing by leading the National Anthem during the Miami Marlins' September game at LoanDepot Park in Miami versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

The father of two captured the occasion on camera and posted a video of the performance to Instagram. The video captured Natasha walking onto the field to perform for the crowd while sporting a Marlins jersey with her last name, Rodriguez, emblazoned on the back.

Rodriguez is one of the greatest players of all time and a major part of the Yankees success belongs to him.

