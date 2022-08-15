Alex Rodriguez was whimsically close to donning the Red Sox cap following his infamous feud with Yankee legend Derek Jeter

The legendary Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees have had many highs and lows over the years. They went from being the closest of friends to rivals and teammates.

In 2003, a trade was nearly completed to move A-Rod from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. Alex Rodriguez could have spent many years of his MLB career as a passionate rival of the New York Yankees.

A-Rod once admitted in the Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take,” that he really wanted to land in Boston in 2003.

“I thought the rivalry of the Yankees-Red Sox was ripe; 2003 was the year [Boston] almost beat the Yankees. They couldn’t. They lost that crazy Game 7 when Aaron Boone walked off in extra innings off [Tim] Wakefield.” – Alex Rodriguez

In addition to seeing himself as the key to defeating the Yankees, Rodriguez also relished the thought of igniting a shortstop rivalry with Derek Jeter of the Yankees. Jeter made his Yankees debut in 1995.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter spoke about their volatile friendship

In an interview with Michael Kay, Jeter said he believes in moving on.

“You move on. You learn. Things happen in life,” Jeter said. “[I] lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams [to cancer in February] and you realize life is short. You don’t hold grudges anymore and you move on.”

It looks like Rodriguez and Jeter were trying to mend their broken friendship.

"they're besties" - Talkin' Yanks

Rodriguez and Jeter were MLB stars and thick friends in the 1990s. Unfortunately, in a 2001 Esquire article, Rodriguez's comments about Jeter seemed to frame Jeter's success on being with a strong team and not his particular qualities.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead.” – Alex Rodriguez

The comment didn't go well with Jeter, and he said it wasn't a "true friendship."

"You can compare statistics all you want. … I compare who won more." @derekjeter on the rivalry with A-Rod #TheCaptain

“'You can compare statistics all you want. … I compare who won more.' @derekjeter on the rivalry with A-Rod #TheCaptain" - SportsCenter

Rodriguez shared this surprising revelation in the ESPN documentary series "The Captain."

Despite their friendship deteriorating following the incident, Jeter and Rodriguez saw success after A-Rod joined the Yankees in 2004. In 2009, A-Rod and Jeter shared the World Series victory.

Derek Jeter served as both the Miami Marlins' CEO and a partial owner of the team from 2017 to February 2022. A-Rod is the chairman of Presidente Beer and also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. Rodriguez is also part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

